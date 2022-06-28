Island Pacific's Highly Anticipated Lake Forest, California Opening & Hiring Event

Baybayin is the Philippine text prior to precolonial Spanish rule. Kabuay shares that having our Baybayin script is a step forward in normalizing our pre-Philippine culture in our everyday lives. "Island Pacific is an example of culture being served through the stomach. It's natural to showcase our writing, textiles, and stories along with our food." In the signages on the walls, baybayin is strategically on top of its Tagalog translations of the available items sold at the store.

Muralist and Local Long Beach Artist Bodeck Luna's Ode to the Philippine Archipelago

Bodeck Luna shares that it's a very special opportunity working with Island Pacific since he's a suki (loyal customer) there. Island Pacific is his local Filipinx market that carries products he grew up finding in palengkes (wet markets) in Tondo Manila.. As an artist from the Philippines working with a FilAm brand, Luna gets a sense of pride and gratitude to have this platform to share his talents with the community. "The mural he has created for Island Pacific are not only representational but rather a celebration of who we are," he says.

Hiring on the Spot weekend event

This coming July 1 and 2 from 9am to 4pm, Island Pacific invites everyone from all backgrounds to apply at the newest location at 22369 El Toro Rd, Lake Forest, CA 92630. Positions to be filled are for the following departments - Seafood/Produce/Meat/Grocery Associates & Manager, Cashiers, Philhouse Associates and Utility crews. Qualified applicants for key positions can be hired on the spot with very competitive employment packages available. Lake Forest is anticipated to open mid-July.

SOURCE Island Pacific Market