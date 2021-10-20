Island Pharmaceuticals to discuss its potential dengue fever preventative at Pharma Meeting Brazil & Latam 2021

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Australian mid-clinical stage antiviral drug development company, Island Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: ILA) is pleased to be attending Pharma Meeting Brazil & Latam 2021, this week and presenting to potential partners.

Island's attendance at the conference is particularly relevant given its lead asset, ISLA-101, a well-known drug, is being repurposed for the prevention and treatment of dengue fever and other mosquito borne viruses, prevalent in Brazil and Latin America. It is anticipated that a Phase II clinical trial in dengue-infected subjects will commence in early 2022.

Dengue fever is the very definition of an unmet medical need. It is endemic in Asia, South America, Central America and Africa. While 390 million people are infected each year, it is thought that around 30-50% people with the disease do not present with symptoms, enabling the virus to spread within communities.

Dr David Foster, CEO of Island commented, "There is no specific pharmaceutical treatment for dengue fever, and the one vaccine which exists is available to a highly restricted audience.

"We look forward to speaking with potential partners about ISLA-101. While a preventative or therapeutic for dengue would be welcome across many parts of the world, given the high prevalence of Aedes mosquitoes which carry dengue and other viruses, a solution would be of particular benefit in the Brazilian and Latam regions."

About Island Pharmaceuticals

Island is clinical-stage drug repurposing company, focused on the topical area of antiviral therapeutics for infectious diseases. Our lead asset is ISLA-101, a drug with a well-established safety profile, being repurposed for the prevention and treatment of dengue fever and other mosquito (or vector) borne diseases. The Company is advancing toward a Phase II clinical trial in dengue-infected subjects.

If ISLA-101 achieves FDA approval, and certain other criteria are met, Isla may be eligible to obtain a "Priority Review Voucher" at the time of FDA approval. This means that as well as getting approval to manufacture and sell ISLA-101, the Priority Review Voucher (PRV) would permit Island to expedite the FDA approval process for a new drug or sell the PRV in a secondary market.

