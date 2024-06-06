ISLAND RECORDS NAMES AUSTIN JENKINS, VICE PRESIDENT, A&R

NEW YORK, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Island Records today announced the appointment of Austin Jenkins as Vice President, A&R. Jenkins, a pillar of both Nashville's local scene and the broader music community, started working with Island in 2023 and played a key role in the iconic record label's signing and development of artists such as Wyatt Flores and Medium Build, among many more. In his new role, Jenkins will continue leading Island's Nashville operations, including identifying, signing and cultivating talent for the label.

Austin Jenkins Portrait

A native of Weatherford, TX, Jenkins has excelled as a performer, writer/producer and label executive. He was the founder, guitarist and songwriter for the seminal Texas band, White Denim. In 2014, Jenkins stepped away from the band and co-founded Fort Worth, TX recording studio Niles City Sound with Josh Block and Chris Vivion. After Jenkins and Block discovered Leon Bridges, the collective—under the name of Niles City Sound—co-produced, recorded, and mixed his platinum-certified and acclaimed full-length debut Coming Home, which garnered a 2016 GRAMMY® Award nomination in the category of "Best R&B Album." Jenkins notably performed guitar and bass across the entire body of work in addition to touring as part of the rising star's band.

Austin's love of music and the creative community is infectious," said Justin Eshak and Imran Majid, Co-CEOs of Island Records. "He's a magnet for artists and his presence critical to the label's culture and future. We're thrilled he'll continue his work at Island in an elevated role representing the label in Nashville and beyond."

"Justin and Imran have architected an environment where true artistry flourishes and risk-taking isn't just encouraged; it's championed," said Jenkins. "We have the latitude to really make some noise and amplify the voices of incredible and innovative artists. I'm looking forward to what the future holds in this position."

