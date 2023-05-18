ISLAND RECORDS TAPS SHAHENDRA OHNESWERE, HEAD OF CREATIVE STRATEGY

NEW YORK, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Island Records names Shahendra Ohneswere as Head Of Creative Strategy.  In the newly-created position, Shahendra will lead the overall creative strategy (including multi-platform content, art, and video) as well as digital marketing initiatives across the iconic label.  Based in New York, Shahendra will report directly to Imran Majid and Justin Eshak, Co-CEOs of Island Records. 

SHAHENDRA OHNESWERE (Photo Credit: Meredith Truax)
"Shahendra has carved out a unique position in the industry and helped orchestrate some of biggest global breakthroughs of the past decade," said Eshak. Said Majid  "He brings a creative and innovative approach to storytelling through visuals and aesthetic in all of his work.  Shahendra is an invaluable addition to the Island family." 

"The start of my love of music began with Island Records. Joining the next generation at Island gives me the opportunity to bring my background and experience to the forefront of Island's legendary artist roster and unmatched staff," said Shahendra.  "My career has been building to this moment, and I look forward to working closely with Imran and Justin to reach the highest heights we can accomplish."

Specializing in the fields of creative marketing, digital strategy, and talent management, Shahendra Ohneswere has led award-winning, culture shifting global campaigns for artists and brands for over 15 years. He has been named a Variety "Hitmaker," one of Advertising Age's "40 Under 40," and HITS "Noisemaker," Shahendra was also recognized as a Billboard "Hip-Hop & R&B Power Player" for 2022 and 2021.  Profiles on him have been featured in the New York Times, WatchBox, and other publications.

Shahendra joins Islands Records from Columbia, where he served as Senior Vice President of Content Development & Co-Head of Digital Marketing since 2018.  There he co-led the digital and content team, developing and executing the label's content strategy, for campaigns on behalf of Adele, Beyonce, Lil Nas X, Harry Styles, Rosalía, Fivio Foreign, Lil TJay, and others.  Prior to Columbia, Shahendra was Senior Vice President of Creative Marketing at Roc Nation, where he worked across campaigns for Jay-Z, the Made In America Festival, and more.

