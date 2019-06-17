Island Resorts and Casino selects Table Trac's Table Games Management System

MINNETONKA, Minn., June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Table Trac, Inc. (OTCQB: TBTC), a developer and provider of casino information and management systems that automate and monitor the operations of casinos, today announced it will provide its Table Games Management System for the Island Resorts and Casino located in Harris, Michigan.

Chad Harris Sr., Island resort and Casino table games Manager explains, "We chose Table Trac over the competition not only for the best price point but also for the service of the salespeople that worked with us to get this system to fit our needs."

Table Trac's Chief Executive Officer, Chad Hoehne, stated, "We are excited to enter the Michigan market and to be partnered with Island Resort. Table Trac has entered a number of new gaming jurisdictions over the past few years, and I am gratified to see the global appreciation and growth of both our products."

Table Trac will provide the Island Resort and Casino with a complete suite of table games management products that assists casinos in driving player revenues and creating player loyalty, which are included standard with every Table Trac table games management system.

About Table Trac, Inc.

Founded in 1995, Table Trac, Inc. designs, develops and sells casino information and management systems. The company has systems installed in North, South, and Central America, as well as the Caribbean. More information is available at http://www.tabletrac.com/ .

