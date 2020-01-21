Island Routes Caribbean Adventures Triumphs At World Travel Awards

For the eighth time in a row, Island Routes has cupped this award, further embedding the company's position as the leader for unique, immersive and authentic island experiences. The ceremony held on January 20, 2020, at Sandals Royal Bahamian Spa Resort & Offshore Island, was attended by numerous Caribbean dignitaries and travel industry elites in the field of travel and tourism.

"I am extremely proud of this recognition of being named once again the Caribbean's Leading Adventure Tour Operator 2020, as we continue to make a positive mark on the industry," said Adam Stewart, CEO, Island Routes Caribbean Adventures. "Island Routes is all about spotlighting the authentic excursions and desirable lifestyle of the Caribbean, and we will continue down a runway of growth setting out to pioneer new ways to explore the wonders of the beautiful islands."

The World Travel Awards was established in 1993 to celebrate achievements in all areas of the world's travel and tourism industry. Today, the World Travel Awards brand is recognized globally as the ultimate hallmark of quality, with winners setting the benchmark to which all others aspire.

Island Routes Caribbean Adventures was founded in 2009 to feature the very best, off-the-beaten-path voyages to travelers and adventure seekers far and wide. Operating in 12 countries – Antigua; Aruba; the Bahamas; Barbados; the Cayman Islands; Dominican Republic; Grenada; Jamaica; Mexico; Saint Lucia; St. Maarten and the Turks & Caicos, this award-winning lifestyle management company includes a dedicated team of islanders, sea-mates, adventure-seekers and experiential-masters who spotlight the best-of-the-best expeditions and destinations for everyone. The team at Island Routes believes in fostering positive change to the Caribbean business landscape, upholding the company's vision to nurture the region with the development of sustainability programs and both land and sea preservation efforts. For more information, visit www.islandroutes.com.

