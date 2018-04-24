Island Tech Services (ITS) Identifies Benefits of Purpose-Built, In-Vehicle Storage Systems for Law Enforcement and First Responders

RONKONKOMA, N.Y., April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to quickly accessing critical gear during an emergency situation, rummaging around in a former milkcrate, splintering wood box or zippered bags just won't cut it, says Robert Gronenthal, CEO and Partner at Island Tech Services (ITS) (www.itsg.us.com), a leading provider of advanced technology, mobility and vehicle solutions. Instead, Gronenthal, a former EMS tech himself, recommends only one type of in-vehicle storage solution to his Law Enforcement and First Responder customers: high-grade, lightweight all-aluminum construction that has been purpose-built for storage of critical equipment. Gronenthal and his expert vehicle upfitting team have identified the top benefits to expect from an in-vehicle storage system that is built from the ground up with safety, security and quick access in mind.

"During an initial vehicle upfit or existing vehicle retrofit we discuss in-vehicle storage options with our customers. Our advice is to go with a system that is custom-designed for their specific vehicle and built with their needs in mind," says Gronenthal. "Island Tech Services relies on the systems from OPS Public Safety because they share our concerns about law enforcement officer and first responder safety and their ability to quickly respond to any emergency in the field."

Top Benefits to Expect from an In-Vehicle Storage System

The Island Tech Services team has developed dozens of vehicle upfits and has created a list of the top benefits that any law enforcement or first responder agency should expect when they are selecting in-vehicle storage options:

Organizes gear and weapons for quicker access when seconds count. Professionals know the benefit of a smart storage system when they are in the field. Being able to quickly grab items that are always within reach, exactly where they need to be is critical. Maintains safe environment for driver and passengers. A well-designed storage system keeps gear and weapons from becoming dangerous projectiles during a sudden stop or accident involving the vehicle. Reduces risk of equipment theft and unnecessary weapon exposure. A properly-deigned in-vehicle storage system will employ a locking system that can be easily opened – but only by authorized personnel. Increased spare tire accessibility. What's the point of a spare tire if you can't access it without great difficulty, or worse, if the storage system requires that you remove it entirely? A good in-vehicle storage system will provide immediate access to your spare tire and maintain the original vehicle construction integrity designed on a spare not being removed. Decreases fuel costs by using lighter units. Lightweight aluminum can reduce the weight of traditional steel construction by up to 60 percent, reducing vehicle fuel costs in the process. Increased quality and durability with reduced lifetime budget expense. A budget benefit to a standardized system is that the high-quality construction reduces the need to frequently replace the system, thereby reducing lifetime costs associated with maintenance, repair and replacement.

"In addition to the increased functionality, is the increased professional appearance that comes with a well-designed in-vehicle storage system," says Gronenthal. Your gear and weapons storage should be as sharp and eye-catching as your uniform."

About Island Tech Services

Island Tech Services (ITS) (www.itsg.us.com), is a leading provider of advanced technology, mobility and vehicle solutions to business professionals, first responders and public-sector employees throughout the country. For 20 years, we have helped customers incorporate technology in their work to increase performance, efficiency and security. Our comprehensive and integrated technologies and services span from headquarters, to field techs, to command vehicles. For more information about ITS, please contact us at 888-614-2770 or visit https://www.itsg.us.com/

