Island Tech Services (ITS) Increases Capabilities, Expands Geography to Better Provide Critical Technology, Mobility and Vehicle Solutions for First Responders, Fire Fighters and Law Enforcement Officers

RONKONKOMA, N.Y., June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- First responders, fire fighters and law enforcement officers require reliable, consistent and high-quality technology, mobility and vehicle solutions that are ready to perform 24/7/365. This includes standard office technologies, rugged field mobility technologies and emergency vehicle upfit gear. The challenge public safety agencies and utilities face is multiple integrators that are often small "mom and pop" shops lacking the experience, expertise, understanding or capabilities to deliver a comprehensive sales, installation and support experience. To better meet the needs of its growing customer base and provide a higher level of consistent regional service, Island Tech Services (ITS) (www.itsg.us.com), a leading provider of advanced technology, mobility and vehicle solutions, has expanded its geography throughout the East Coast and Midwest. This includes five regional sales offices and four regional facilities in addition to the company headquarters in Ronkonkoma, New York which provides both sales and vehicle upfit support.

"ITS brings an amazing level of customer care to our customers, especially our public safety agencies, utilities and trucking firms with multiple locations and offices. We take the community aspect of 'mom and pop shops' to the next level by providing a consistently high level of service, expertise and product knowledge across multiple regions," says Robert Gronenthal, CEO and Partner, at Island Tech Services (ITS). "Our ability to deliver a whole, end-to-end solution, from headquarters to the field to the command vehicle, comes with the same level of customer service and support and 20 years of experience."

Expanded Locations

ITS now hosts regional sales offices in Tucson, Arizona; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; Salem, New Hampshire; and Burlington, Vermont. Regional vehicle facilities are in West Windsor, Connecticut; Bridgewater, New Jersey; Jessup, Maryland and Rehoboth, Massachusetts. The company also plans to expand to the West Coast to deliver its end-to-end solutions in the near future.

Island Tech Services (ITS) delivers quality service and support in three critical categories, Technology Solutions, Mobility Solutions and Vehicle Solutions and represents quality vendor partners in each of these category areas.

Technology Solutions partners include Datto, Microsoft, Dell, Hewlett Packard, Lenovo, WatchGuard and Webroot. Mobility Solution partners include Sierra Wireless, Panasonic, Getac, Dell, Cradlepoint, NetMotion, Brother Mobile, Airgain, Panorama Antennas and L-Tron Corp. Vehicle Solution partners include Code3, Gamber Johnson, Havis, Soundoff Signal, HiNT Mounts, Setina Manufacturing, Troy Products, American Aluminum, OPS Public Safety, Westin, MNStar Technologies, Truck Vault and D&R Electronics.

Want to Learn More?

Get details about the Technology, Mobility and Vehicle Solutions ITS offers at http://ow.ly/DrBe30kzGBv.

ITS offers a checklist for creating the ultimate mobile office. Learn more at http://ow.ly/hSXo30hbz9m.

About Island Tech Services

Island Tech Services (ITS) (www.itsg.us.com), is a leading provider of advanced technology, mobility and vehicle solutions to business professionals, first responders and public-sector employees throughout the country. For nearly 20 years, we have helped customers incorporate technology in their work to increase performance, efficiency and security. Our comprehensive and integrated technologies and services span from headquarters, to field techs, to command vehicles. For more information about ITS, please contact us at 888-614-2770 or visit http://www.itsg.us.com/

MEDIA CONTACT:

Lisa Hazen, Communication Strategy Group; 631-239-6335 x103; lhazen@gocsg.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/island-tech-services-its-increases-capabilities-expands-geography-to-better-provide-critical-technology-mobility-and-vehicle-solutions-for-first-responders-fire-fighters-and-law-enforcement-officers-300671224.html

SOURCE Island Tech Services

Related Links

https://itsg.us.com

