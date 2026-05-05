Island Way Expands Portfolio with Lemonade Bites and Chocolate Covered Fruit Amid Rapid Retail Growth

New product launches build on nationwide expansion and strong retail momentum

WELLESLEY, Mass., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Island Way, creator of premium handcrafted fruit offerings, is expanding its portfolio with two new products: Lemonade Bites and Chocolate Covered Fruit. Launching at major retailers nationwide, the new items deliver fruit-forward flavor and convenience as the brand continues its rapid retail and revenue growth.

Island Way

The new products represent a bold step forward for Island Way, reimagining fruit-based frozen desserts and transforming the brand's signature high-quality fruit into entirely new experiences. Made with real lemon pieces, Lemonade Bites offer a fresh take on a classic summer favorite, available in Classic Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade, and Watermelon Lemonade. Also joining the lineup is Chocolate Covered Fruit, featuring real fruit pieces coated in dark or milk chocolate, including mango, orange, and peach varieties.

The launches come amid a period of significant growth for Island Way. By summer 2026, the brand will be available in more than 10,000 retail locations, tripling its on-shelf presence. Over the past year, Island Way has added more than 3,000 new stores, including expanded distribution across Ahold and Albertsons/Safeway divisions, as well as exclusive product launches with Sam's Club and Target.

The brand is also projecting 50% revenue growth in the U.S., alongside continued expansion into Canada. In 2026, Island Way is on track to produce more than 70 million sorbets, contributing to over 1.2 billion units produced over the past 30 years.

"We're incredibly proud of Island Way's continued growth as we expand beyond our signature sorbet into new frozen innovations," said David Peters, CEO at Island Way. "Lemonade Bites and Chocolate Covered Fruit are a natural extension of our brand, bringing high-quality, fruit-driven flavors to consumers in new and exciting formats."

Island Way Lemonade Bites are now available in 8 oz bags exclusively at Target. Chocolate Covered Fruit is available in 8 oz bags at select retailers nationwide, with additional distribution rolling out across grocery and club channels. An 18 oz Milk Chocolate Covered Mango Bites pack is currently available at Sam's Club. For more information, visit www.islandway.com.

About Island Way

Island Way creates premium handcrafted fruit products designed to deliver deliciously fruitful escapes. Rooted in nature, the brand uses carefully selected fruits grown in ideal climates and prepares them with precision to preserve their vibrant flavor, aroma, and beauty. Inspired by the belief that life's best moments come from simple pleasures, Island Way transforms these ingredients into indulgent, transportive experiences that awaken the senses and spark a sense of adventure. With every bite, Island Way invites consumers to make a break for the islands and enjoy a taste of pure bliss.

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SOURCE Island Way