Islands Restaurants Launches Tortilla Beach by Islands

The restaurant group's new delivery concept celebrates SoCal Mexican cuisine

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Islands Restaurants , known for their signature burgers, tantalizing tropical drinks, and laid-back, beach-themed atmosphere for more than 40 years, had recently debuted Tortilla Beach by Islands. This new delivery and take-out based concept celebrates a beloved facet of Southern California food culture, shining a spotlight on expertly crafted carne asada burritos, tacos, and bowls starring simple, fresh ingredients with a distinctly Islands twist that newcomers and longtime diners alike are sure to love.

Tortilla Beach's Mexican-inspired bowls, tacos, and burritos are fully customizable with four proteins and a wide variety of housemade toppings for a uniquely delicious experience every time. From the bright and juicy pineapple-cilantro slaw to the sherry and lime-seasoned tortilla strips that add complex saltiness and crunch, there is a touch of that fan favorite Islands flavor in each Tortilla Beach creation—all developed to be exceptionally take-out and delivery friendly.

"Tortilla Beach was designed during the COVID shutdown when Islands realized burgers and fries simply don't travel very well," says TK. "But burritos, bowls, and tacos do! So Tortilla Beach was designed to fit within the Islands' brand while showcasing our beloved Southern California style of Mexican cuisine."

No Islands experience would be complete without a cold, refreshing beverage and sumptuous dessert, and Tortilla Beach is no exception! Diners can enjoy expert-developed drinks like their Chili Mangorita and Sunburn Margarita, cocktails like the Deep Blue Sea (featuring actor Jason Momoa's Meili vodka), and a selection of toppings for the brand's enticingly gooey Tres Leches Cake—the perfect sweet end to a memorable meal.

You can find Tortilla Beach by Islands on UberEats, Doordash, islandsrestaurants.com as well as the menu in your local Islands restaurant.

About Islands Restaurants

Founded in 1982, Islands focuses on providing the finest quality food and an outstanding guest experience. The company's philosophy that eating out should not be complicated is reflected in the simple, fresh ingredients found in its signature burgers that are never frozen, daily fresh-cut fries and the best tropical drinks around – all served in a laid-back, beach-inspired environment. The Carlsbad, California-based company operates 42 restaurants throughout California and Arizona. For more information visit www.islandsrestaurants.com , follow Islands on Twitter and Instagram via @IslandsBurgers , and like Islands at www.facebook.com/IslandsRestaurants .

