Isle of Man Animation Solutions Firm Expands Client Base Into US Markets

DOUGLAS, Isle of Man, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Animation Explainers, an Animation Solutions company based in the Isle of Man, has announced more expansion into the US and Canadian markets in 2023. The company has doubled its delivery for B2B animation projects adding major clients, including Jogan Health, Trudell Medical, SmartSite, and Integra LifeSciences, to its roster in recent months.

Since its inception in 2018, Animation Explainers has built a reputation for creating visually compelling explainer videos worldwide. The company's animation solutions are proving to be a hit, with significant projects for clients like MD3, Payslip, Detector Testers, and Kemper already underway in April 2023.

Co-founders Dylan Healy and Aaron Connolly are both very satisfied with the company's growth. Healy stated that "We have really stepped up our game in terms of our client experience through the RISE process & the quality of our content." Meanwhile, Connolly added, "We are excited to expand our business into new markets such as Freight and Package Transportation, Aviation, and Cybersecurity. Our animation solutions help simplify complex ideas and communicate them in a visually compelling way."

Chance Bullard heads up sales in the US, where revenues and client reach have reached over 75% of all incoming projects. Chris James, AE's latest hire, brings over five years of experience in project management to the team, while Calum McClurkin is building a sustainable ecosystem of inbound marketing leads. Jon Kelly and Hugo O'Connor, two of the company's best and brightest account executives, continue to develop and thrive at Animation Explainers.

According to Dylan Healy, a significant turning point for the company was the introduction of AE 2.0, the latest iteration of Animation Explainers' animation styles. He added that it was "certainly quoting for bigger, more ambitious projects," and that AE 2.0 includes proprietary animation solutions like AE Original™, AELite™, AEMedical™, AE TypeFace™, and CyberPromo™.

Animation Explainers' progress in 2023 is indicative of the increasing demand for visually appealing and informative content in the B2B sector. As the company expands into new markets, it has the potential to become an industry leader in animation solutions.

Whether you'd like to find out more about AE's animation solutions or book a call with Dylan Healy at [email protected].

Contact Number: +447787173547

