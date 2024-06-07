ISLE OF PARADISE BUILDS ON BODY RANGE WITH BALANCING BARRIER COLLECTION

Isle of Paradise expands body care with innovative skin barrier range

LOS ANGELES, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On a mission to make the beauty industry more inclusive, IOP revolutionized not only the sunless category, but the entire industry through self-care, self-love and self-acceptance. Last year, we took our mission one step further transforming the body care category with two clinically proven collections that prioritize the 91% of skin which lives below the neck. This skincare-first, efficacious body care collection transforms on your skin, to transform your skin, and also transform how you feel.

Beautifully Balanced Body Oil Cleanser & Body Butter

Introducing Beautifully Balanced: Barrier-building body care for sensitive skin.

Say goodbye to irritating, itchy rough patches and uncomfortable dry skin with our NEW Beautifully Balanced range. We're taking a science-backed approach to barrier care, delivering cell support and multi-layer moisturization from deep in the dermis, right up to the skin's surface for softer, smoother skin, all day long. The formulas are supercharged with a complex of ceramides, panthenol and cica to promote skin repair and balance the skin barrier.

This indulgent 2-step routine leaves skin soft and supple. The nourishing Body Oil Wash gently cleanses skin without disturbing barrier function or stripping skin of its natural oils. The hero Body Butter works to strengthen your skin barrier. Think of it as "slugging" for your whole body, nourishing skin that feels hydrated all day long. All formulas in the range are at the optimum pH to ensure healthier daily skin barrier function.

Available only at Sephora for under $30, both skus offer clinically proven, skin barrier building results, with sensorial textures and a woody, amber scent of chamomile, calming lavender, soft cashmere and sweet vanilla.

BEAUTIFULLY BALANCED BODY OIL CLEANSER:

Time to take your most indulgent shower yet! Our Beautifully Balanced Oil Cleanser transforms from a true oil into a creamy, hydrating lather, washing away the day without stripping the skin. Supercharged with ceramides, panthenol & a blend of nourishing oat and sweet almond oils to deeply yet gently and effectively cleanse rough, dry skin.

This daily body cleanser helps protect the skin barrier and seal in moisture, preventing trans-epidermal water loss, for soft, smooth skin both instantly and over time. Formulated to be gentle yet effective enough for daily use.

SKIN LOVING INGREDIENTS:

Ceramides – the glue that holds the skins barrier together, essential for a healthy microbiome and keeping the skin hydrated

Panthenol – Hydrating, protecting, and helps prevents trans epidermal water loss (TEWL)

Oat Oil – Gently improve skin's moisture levels creating a natural protective film to lock in hydration

Sweet Almond Oil – powered with vitamins, minerals, fatty acids, and antioxidants to nourish the skin

Squalane - helps increase hydration, and thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties, can help with acne and eczema

Cica – Soothing, balancing anti-inflammatory powerhouse improves elasticity, firmness, and smooths texture

In a consumer study of the Beautifully Balanced Body Oil Cleanser,

98% said skin was softer to touch

96% said product rinsed away with no greasy residue

91% said skin feels less dry & flaky

BEAUTIFULLY BALANCED BODY BUTTER:

Our most luxurious formula to deeply hydrate, calm and soothe sensitive skin. This rich, transformational Body Butter helps improve barrier function and smooths texture while deeply moisturizing for plump, supple skin and healthy skin barrier.

The rich, whipped butter is supercharged with ceramides, panthenol & cica to intensely nourish and soothe. Melting into the skin, it works to seal in long-lasting hydration, preventing future dryness. Formulated to be gentle yet effective enough for daily use.

SKIN LOVING INGREDIENTS:



Ceramides – the glue that holds the skins barrier together, essential for a healthy microbiome and keeping the skin hydrated

Oat Oil – Gently improve skin's moisture levels creating a natural protective film to lock in hydration

Panthenol – Hydrating, protecting, and helps prevents trans epidermal water loss (TEWL)

Cica – Soothing, balancing anti-inflammatory powerhouse improves elasticity, firmness, and smooths texture

In a consumer study of the Beautifully Balanced Body Butter,

100% said skin felt more hydrated from consistent use

98% said skin feels smoother to touch

93% said patches of dry skin were soothed from consistent use and skin looked less dry & flaky

Body Oil Wash $22, Body Butter $26

Launching June 8, 2024, only at Sephora

