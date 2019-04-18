Isleta Resort & Casino announces FOOD COURT FRENZY OF NEWS!

Along with the developments, the Resort is looking to fill more than 150 positions, many of which require no experience. In order to fill all of those jobs, the Resort will hold its biggest job fair ever, spanning two days in early May. Details include:

May 3, 2019 , from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

, from May 4, 2010 , from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The two day Job Fair will be held in the Resort's new Triple Sevens sports and dance bar, located inside of the casino. The Resort offers an extremely competitive benefits package, including medical, dental, vision, and retirement. Plus, Team Members enjoy free employee dining, a free on-site employee health clinic, and much more. To learn more, visit www.isleta.com. Other available positions include Slots, Maintenance, Security, Housekeeping, Custodial, and more.

"At Isleta Resort & Casino, we pride ourselves on being one of the premiere employment destinations in the State of New Mexico," said Isleta Resort & Casino CEO Harold Baugus. "We look forward to expanding our Team with these exciting developments," Baugus continued.

The Resort's new food court is another exciting element of its $40 million renovation, which was launched in 2017. Since then, the Resort has completed a new Bingo venue, new entertainment Showroom, new Poker Room, new non-smoking room, new grand entrance, and Triple Sevens sports and dance bar.

Members of the media hoping to learn more about the expansion may contact Kayla Anderson, Isleta Resort & Casino Public Relations Manager at (505) 382-2060.

Facebook: @IsletaResortandCasino

Twitter: @IsletaCasino

Instagram: @isletaresortandcasino

#FatBurger | #PandaExpress | #IsletaResortandCasino | #Albuquerque | #NewMexico

SOURCE Isleta Resort & Casino

Related Links

http://www.isleta.com

