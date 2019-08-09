ISM Connect Partners with BairFind Foundation to Help Locate Missing Children

DOYLESTOWN, Pa., Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ISM Connect has partnered with the BairFind Foundation to amplify missing children images at Minor League Baseball (MiLB) stadiums across the country. The new digital signage taps into ISM Connect's rapidly growing Allegiant Airlines Network, a powerful fan engagement platform. By leveraging the smart display technology and digital content, BairFind can increase awareness in more communities for missing children across MiLB ballparks near the child's last known location.

"ISM is dedicated to using its platform for social good," said Kent Heyman, CEO at ISM Connect. "With ISM smart displays in dozens of MiLB stadiums across the country, we can engage local fans to be eyes and ears for law enforcement and hopefully bring more children home."

The first digitized signs went live on August 5 with the Tulsa Drillers, Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, Norfolk Tides, and Fresno Grizzlies. By displaying the missing children on smart displays throughout the stadiums, people have more opportunities to encounter the alerts. The list of stadiums where ISM Connect will display information from BairFind will grow in the coming months.

"More than 2,000 of the missing children featured in Minor League Baseball ballparks have been safely located to date, and we hope ISM's network of smart displays will help us to grow that number," said Dennis Bair, former Minor League pitcher for the Chicago Cubs and Founder of BairFind. "BairFind has always recognized that stadiums and arenas have the power to spur the public to join our search, and ISM is giving us a more prominent way to catch peoples' attention with the faces of missing children. Our partnership with ISM will generate more leads and tips, and more missing kids will be found nationwide."

Founded in 2010, BairFind aims to find missing kids using prominent signage in sports stadiums and arenas that feature photos of each city's missing children. Its sign program has reached more than 150 stadiums and millions of fans across the country. The BairFind Foundation is also looking to provide leadership in the development of education and prevention programs, and the use of technology to further public engagement in bringing and keeping more kids home.

About ISM Connect

ISM Connect is building the next generation digital out of home network of consumer engagement technology. ISM's digital screen network improves the visitor experience and enables brand building via on-screen advertising. Through AI technology, our content management and situational awareness solutions deliver premium experiences and provide valuable audience insights.

