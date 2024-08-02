ISM® Expanding Offerings in Mexico and Latin America

TEMPE, Ariz. and MEXICO CITY, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To support the growing needs of the global supply chain management community, Institute for Supply Management® (ISM®) will expand its offerings in Mexico and Latin America as of September 2024. This will include providing supply chain skill-building courses, ISM certification preparation programs, and executive-level events. This ISM presence in Mexico and other Latin American cities will be in English and Spanish and builds upon its existing distribution and community in the area.

This movement signals the importance of supply chains in the region and further recognizes the global footprint of ISM's gold standard certification, CPSM®. The programs in Mexico will be deployed in partnership with Supplynity, an organization that spearheads a CPO LATAM Conference and brings together its executive procurement community in the region.

"The Mexico and Latin American markets are critical for supply chains and are a growing region for supply chain expertise," said ISM Chief Executive Officer Tom Derry. "This offering is a natural evolution for ISM and addresses a regional need we can support with this collaboration."

Skill-building courses will begin in September 2024 on topics like negotiation and financial analysis, among others. Certification-oriented courses will begin live in Mexico City as of January 2025. Notably, an exclusive executive conference will occur in Mexico City in November 2024.

"We are very excited to have a partnership with ISM, which is the most relevant organization related to procurement," said Gabriel Rosales, Founder of Supplynity. "This will better serve our objectives to share procurement best practices, as well as training and related certification courses with buyers in Latin America."

As a global association looking to make local and regional impact, leveraging a partner such as Supplynity will enable ISM to further its mission of advancing the supply chain management profession in a significant area. Further collaboration development and details will be shared and available in August.

Institute for Supply Management® (ISM®) is the first and leading not-for-profit professional supply management organization worldwide. Its community of more than 50,000 in more than 100 countries manage about US$1 trillion in corporate and government supply chain procurement annually. Founded in 1915 by practitioners, ISM is committed to advancing the practice of supply management to drive value and competitive advantage for its members, contributing to a prosperous and sustainable world. ISM empowers and leads the profession through the ISM Report On Business®, its highly-regarded certification and training programs, corporate services, events and the ISM Supply Chain Capability Model™. The ISM Report On Business®, Manufacturing, Services, and Hospital are three of the most reliable economic indicators available, providing guidance to supply management professionals, economists, analysts, and government and business leaders. For more information, please visit: www.ismworld.org.

Supplynity is the largest community of buyers in Latin America designed to distribute information, foster training, and collaboration among members, and generate synergies to facilitate the adoption of best practices in the procurement process.

This organization cooperates with the major associations related to procurement established in different countries in Latin America such as Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, and Chile among others. It has organized the CPOLATAM events with the participation of high-level executives of multinational and Latín American companies. For more information, please visit: https://supplynity.org.

