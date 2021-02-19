ISM® Introduces New Professional Committees

Expanded groups reflect the evolving supply management ecosystem

TEMPE, Ariz., Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Institute for Supply Management® announced two new Committees to enhance its roster of groups committed to assisting ISM® in its mission to advance the supply management profession. The additions include its inaugural Data and Analytics Committee, as well as a Solutions Provider Council, to provide insight into future product offerings and content.

"We're excited to bring these two groups of respective thought leaders together," said ISM Chief Product Officer Susan Marty. "Both are examples of how we continue to focus on the future needs of supply chain management practitioners globally."

The emphasis on data and analytics is core to modern and future practitioners. It's a skillset and future-focus that supply managers are looking to cultivate and leverage as the profession and technology continues to evolve. As such, Marco Romano, PMP, PMI-ACP is the chair of the newly launched Data and Analytics Committee. Romano is the Procurement Data and Analytics Officer at IBM, in Global Procurement, Transformation and Technology.

This elite group of diverse global practitioners gathers thought leaders on this topic to inform the Institute's efforts by establishing best practices and supporting content to enable practitioners to realize maximum value from their data and analytics programs.

In addition to the Data and Analytics Committee, ISM saw the clear need to incorporate the voice of solution providers within the larger supply management and procurement ecosystem. As such, various technology providers, consultants, and analysts comprise the inaugural Solutions Provider Council.

Leading the Solutions Provider Council as the chair is Roger Blumberg, Vice President of Corporate and Product Marketing at JAGGAER, a source-to-pay procurement solutions company.

"I am delighted to serve as the Chairperson for the ISM solutions provider council where I hope to leverage my 20 years as an ISM customer to co-develop solutions for the betterment of the ISM community while also increasing the value to the provider community," said Blumberg. "I am also excited to see the ISM embrace the importance of the solution provider community as we bring a lot of value to the association and provide a fresh voice and perspective."

The two groups above join the existing ISM Committees and Councils noted below.

Members of all committees and councils are selected and closely vetted by the global ISM leadership based on their thought leadership, diverse perspectives and contributions to supply chain and procurement. The engagement and commitment of all committee members contribute to the advancement of the profession and association now and into the future.

