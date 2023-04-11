ISM® Launches Podcast: Supply Chain - Unfiltered

Podcast to highlight real stories and real impact from within the profession

TEMPE, Ariz., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Institute for Supply Management® (ISM®), the leading global supply chain management association, launched a short-form podcast called, Supply Chain – Unfiltered. Published twice a month, the 20-30-minute episodes will feature real, raw, and transparent stories behind the scenes of global supply chains.

Topics will address the challenges of the profession, address the big questions, and highlight new technologies instrumental to those working in the trenches of the supply chain world. Discussions will cover planning, logistics, procurement, sustainability and social responsibility, all areas of risk, talent management, industry research as well as topics sourced from listeners and practitioners.

"We're excited to launch this podcast to continue to deliver insights to practitioners quickly," said ISM Chief Product Officer, Susan Marty. "There are so many demands on practitioners' time. Our intent is to create bite-sized episodes that can provide value and spark new ideas."

In providing trending, relevant, and entertaining conversations in this format, ISM looks to expand the depth and breadth of its content for a wide audience impacted by procurement and end-to-end supply chain management.

Supply Chain – Unfiltered is open to all listeners and available on ISM's website as well as on standard podcast platforms, such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartMedia, Pandora, and more. Episodes will vary in audio-only or video format depending on the topic.

To learn more and subscribe to Supply Chain - Unfiltered, visit: https://www.ismworld.org/supply-management-news-and-reports/news-publications/ism-podcast-supply-chain-unfiltered/.

About Institute for Supply Management®

Institute for Supply Management® (ISM®) is the first and leading not-for-profit professional supply management organization worldwide. Its 50,000 members in more than 100 countries around the world manage about US$1 trillion in corporate and government supply chain procurement annually. Founded in 1915 by practitioners, ISM is committed to advancing the practice of supply management to drive value and competitive advantage for its members, contributing to a prosperous and sustainable world. ISM empowers and leads the profession through the ISM® Report On Business®, its highly-regarded certification and training programs, corporate services, events, the ISM Supply Chain Capability Model and the ISM Advance™ Digital Platform. The ISM® Report On Business®, Manufacturing, Services and Hospital, are three of the most reliable economic indicators available, providing guidance to supply management professionals, economists, analysts, and government and business leaders. Learn more: www.ismworld.org.

