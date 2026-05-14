ISM® Postpones Supply Chain Planning Forecast Release to June 17

TEMPE, Ariz., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Institute for Supply Management® (ISM®) has postponed the release of its Supply Chain Planning Forecast, originally scheduled for May 15, to June 17, 2026.

The change follows the identification of a data corruption issue affecting select survey questions during final quality checks. ISM is working with respondents to validate and resubmit the impacted data to ensure accuracy in the final report.

ISM's economic data is relied on by supply chain professionals, business leaders, and policymakers. This adjustment reflects ISM's commitment to delivering data that is accurate, consistent, and decision ready.

About Institute for Supply Management®

Institute for Supply Management® (ISM®) is the first and leading not-for-profit professional supply management organization worldwide. Its community of more than 200,000 in more than 100 countries around the world manage about US$1 trillion in corporate and government supply chain procurement annually. Founded in 1915 by practitioners, ISM is committed to connect and empower the global supply chain community to advance individual and organizational success. ISM empowers and leads the profession through the ISM® PMI® Reports (formerly Report On Business®), its highly-regarded certification and training programs, corporate services, events and assessments. The ISM® PMI® Reports — Manufacturing and Services — are two of the most reliable economic indicators available, providing guidance to supply management professionals, economists, analysts, and government and business leaders. For more information, please visit: www.ismworld.org.

Contact: Jessica Boyd, 480.752.6276, ext. 3085

[email protected]

SOURCE Institute for Supply Management