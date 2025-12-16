ISM® REPORTS ECONOMIC IMPROVEMENT TO CONTINUE IN 2026

Manufacturing Growth Expected in 2026; Revenue to Increase 4.4%; Capital Expenditures to Increase 3%; Capacity Utilization Currently at 82.4%; Services Growth Projected in 2026; Revenue to Increase 4.6%; Capital Expenditures to Increase 2.5%; Capacity Utilization Currently at 90.2%

TEMPE, Ariz., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Economic improvement in the United States will continue in 2026, say the nation's purchasing and supply management executives in the December 2025 ISM Supply Chain Planning Forecast, formerly known as the Semiannual Economic Forecast. Revenues are expected to increase in 16 of 18 manufacturing industries and 16 of 18 services-sector industries. Capital expenditures are expected to increase by 3 percent in the manufacturing sector (after a 3.5-percent increase in 2025) and increase by 2.5 percent in the services sector (after a 3.9-percent increase in 2025). In 2026, employment is expected to grow by 0.4 percentage point in manufacturing and 2.5 percent in services. After projected growth in manufacturing and services in the first half (H1) of the year, growth in the second half (H2) is projected to accelerate in manufacturing and slightly decrease momentum in the services sector.

These projections are part of the forecast issued by Institute for Supply Management®'s (ISM®) Business Survey panelists. The forecast was released today by Susan Spence, MBA, Chair of the ISM Manufacturing Business Survey Committee, and by Steve Miller, CPSM, CSCP, Chair of the ISM Services Business Survey Committee.

Manufacturing Summary

Expectations for 2026 are positive, as 56 percent of survey respondents expect revenues to be greater in 2026 than in 2025. The panel of purchasing and supply executives expects a 4.4-percent net increase in overall revenues for 2026, compared to a 2.5 percentage point increase reported for 2025. Sixteen of the 18 manufacturing industries expect revenue improvement in 2026, listed in order of largest to smallest projected increase: Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products; Fabricated Metal Products; Miscellaneous Manufacturing; Computer & Electronic Products; Chemical Products; Petroleum & Coal Products; Nonmetallic Mineral Products; Transportation Equipment; Primary Metals; Machinery; Paper Products; Furniture & Related Products; Wood Products; Textile Mills; Plastics & Rubber Products; and Electrical Equipment, Appliances & Components.

"Manufacturing's purchasing and supply executives expect to see overall growth in 2026. They are optimistic about overall business prospects for the first half of 2026 and more excited about faster growth in the second half. According to the ISM® PMI® Reports, manufacturing was in contraction for the ninth month in a row in November. Respondents continue to expect raw materials pricing pressure in 2026 and see first-half 2025 profit margins improving over the second half of 2025. Manufacturers also predict growth in exports while imports stay the same in 2026," says Spence.

In the manufacturing sector, respondents report the companies operating at 82.4 percent of normal capacity, up 3.2 percentage from the 79.2 percent reported in May 2025. Purchasing and supply executives predict that capital expenditures will increase year over year by 3 percent in 2026, compared to a 3.5-percent increase reported for 2025. Manufacturers expect employment in the sector to grow by 0.4 percentage point in 2026 relative to December 2025 levels, while labor and benefit costs are expected to increase an average of 2.5 percent. Respondents also expect the U.S. dollar to strengthen against two of the currencies of seven major trading partners in 2026.

The Business Survey Panel predicts that prices paid for raw materials will increase 5.4 percent during the first five months of the year, with an overall increase of 4.4 percent for 2026. This compares favorably to a reported 5.4-percent increase in raw materials prices in 2025.

Services Summary

Fifty-four percent of services supply management executives expect their 2026 revenues to be higher than in 2025. They expect a 4.6-percent net increase in overall revenues for 2026, compared to a 4.2-percent increase reported for 2025. The 16 industries expecting revenue increases in 2026 — listed in order of largest to smallest projected increase — are: Real Estate, Rental & Leasing; Information; Professional, Scientific & Technical Services; Wholesale Trade; Health Care & Social Assistance; Accommodation & Food Services; Other Services; Finance & Insurance; Arts, Entertainment & Recreation; Retail Trade; Public Administration; Transportation & Warehousing; Utilities; Mining; Construction; and Educational Services.

"Services supply executives report operating at 90.2 percent of normal capacity, more than the 86.5 percent reported in May 2025. They are optimistic about the first half of 2026 and expect growth to slightly decline in the second half, with a projected increase in capital investment. They forecast that their capacity to produce products and provide services will rise by 2.1 percent during 2026, and capital expenditures will increase by 2.5 percent. Services Business Survey Panel members also predict their overall employment will increase by 2.5 percent during 2026," says Miller.

Respondents expect the prices they pay for materials and services to increase by 4.2 percent during 2026. They also forecast that their overall labor and benefit costs will increase 3.2 percent. Profit margins decreased slightly in the second and third quarters of 2025, but respondents expect growth between now and May 2026.

OPERATING RATE

Manufacturing

Manufacturing purchasing and supply executives report their companies are currently operating at 82.4 percent of normal capacity. This is an increase of 3.2 percentage points when compared to May 2025 (79.2 percent) and an increase when compared to December 2024 (82.3 percent). The following seven industries — listed in order — are operating at or above the average rate of 82.4 percent: Petroleum & Coal Products; Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products; Wood Products; Paper Products; Printing & Related Support Activities; Computer & Electronic Products; and Transportation Equipment.

Services

Services supply executives report their organizations are currently operating at 90.2 percent of normal capacity. This is an increase to the 86.5 percent reported in May 2025, and also above what was reported in December 2024 (87.4 percent). The eight industries operating at or above the average capacity level of 90.2 percent — listed in order — are: Educational Services; Real Estate, Rental & Leasing; Arts, Entertainment & Recreation; Finance & Insurance; Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing & Hunting; Other Services; Utilities; and Health Care & Social Assistance.

Operating Rate

Manufacturing Services

Dec 2024 May 2025 Dec 2025 Dec 2024 May 2025 Dec 2025 90%+ 40 % 37 % 39 % 55 % 49 % 67 % 50%-89% 57 % 55 % 60 % 43 % 48 % 32 % Below 50% 3 % 8 % 1 % 2 % 3 % 1 % Est. Overall Average 82.3 % 79.2 % 82.4 % 87.4 % 86.5 % 90.2 %

PRODUCTION CAPACITY

Manufacturing

Production capacity in manufacturing increased 2.8 percent in 2025, as 33 percent of purchasing and supply executives reported an average capacity increase of 12.7 percent, 15 percent reported an average decrease of 8.8 percent, and 52 percent reported no change. This compares to a May 2025 predicted increase in production capacity of 1.8 percent for 2025. Expectations for 2026 are for an increase of 5.2 percent. The 14 industries that expect an increase in production capacity in 2026 — listed in order — are: Wood Products; Primary Metals; Miscellaneous Manufacturing; Fabricated Metal Products; Plastics & Rubber Products; Chemical Products; Machinery; Transportation Equipment; Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products; Computer & Electronic Products; Electrical Equipment, Appliances & Components; Furniture & Related Products; Paper Products; and Petroleum & Coal Products.

Manufacturing Production Capacity

Predicted For 2025 Reported For 2025 Predicted For 2026

Predicted Dec 2024 Magnitude

of Change Reported

Dec 2025 Magnitude

of Change Predicted Dec 2025 Magnitude

of Change Higher 46 % +9.7 % 33 % +12.7 % 46 % +12.6 % Same 50 % NA 52 % NA 48 % NA Lower 4 % -8.5 % 15 % -8.8 % 6 % -11.5 % Net Average

+4.0 %

+2.8 %

+5.2 %

The principal means of achieving increases in production capacity in 2025 were (in order of importance):

1) Additional personnel (permanent, temporary or contract)

2) Additional plant and/or equipment

3) More hours worked with existing personnel

4) Replaced equipment with technically advanced equipment

Services

The capacity to produce products or provide services in the services sector increased 3 percent during 2025. This is greater than what was predicted in May 2025 (-1.1 percent), and 0.7 percentage point lower than the 2.8 percent predicted for the year in December 2024. For 2026, 21 percent of services supply managers expect increases averaging 11.1 percent, and 5 percent of respondents expect decreases averaging 4.9 percent. Seventy-three percent expect no change in capacity. The 12 industries expecting increases in capacity in 2026 — listed in order — are: Professional, Scientific & Technical Services; Information; Construction; Wholesale Trade; Utilities; Health Care & Social Assistance; Management of Companies & Support Services; Transportation & Warehousing; Accommodation & Food Services; Finance & Insurance; Retail Trade; and Educational Services.

Services Production or Provision Capacity

Predicted For 2025 Reported For 2025 Predicted For 2026

Predicted Dec 2024 Magnitude

of Change Reported Dec 2025 Magnitude

of Change Predicted Dec 2025 Magnitude

of Change Higher 37 % +7.9 % 28 % +11.6 % 21 % +11.1 % Same 61 % NA 68 % NA 73 % NA Lower 2 % -6.4 % 4 % -8.6 % 6 % -4.9 % Net Average

+2.8 %

+3.0 %

+2.1 %

The principal means of achieving increases in production or provision capacity in 2025 were (in order of importance):

1) More hours worked with existing personnel

2) Additional personnel (permanent, temporary or contract)

3) Additional plant and/or equipment

4) More shifts worked with existing personnel

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES — 2025 vs. 2024

Manufacturing

Purchasing and supply executives report 2025 capital expenditures increased 3.5 percent on average when compared to 2024 levels. Expenditures for 2025 beat survey respondents' previous expectations, as they predicted an decrease of 1.3 percentage points for the year in May 2025. The 31 percent of purchasers who reported increased capital expenditures in 2025 indicated an average increase of 31.2 percent, while the 25 percent who said their capital spending was reduced reported an average decrease of 25.4 percent. Forty-four percent of respondents said their spend levels were unchanged in 2025. The 13 industries showing increases in capital expenditures for 2025 — listed in order of percentage increase — are: Nonmetallic Mineral Products; Apparel, Leather & Allied Products; Paper Products; Electrical Equipment, Appliances & Components; Primary Metals; Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products; Wood Products; Computer & Electronic Products; Plastics & Rubber Products; Miscellaneous Manufacturing; Chemical Products; Petroleum & Coal Products; and Furniture & Related Products.

Services

Services supply management executives report their level of capital expenditures in 2025 increased 3.9 percent year over year. This is higher than the 2.8 percent increase reported for 2024 and higher than the 3.3-percent decrease predicted by respondents in May 2025. Thirty-seven percent report increases averaging 15.4 percent, while 10 percent report decreases averaging 17.2 percent. Fifty-three percent indicate they spent the same on capital expenditures in 2025 as in 2024. The 14 industries experiencing increases in capital expenditures in 2025 — listed in order of percentage increase — are: Educational Services; Health Care & Social Assistance; Public Administration; Utilities; Wholesale Trade; Information; Retail Trade; Transportation & Warehousing; Arts, Entertainment & Recreation; Mining; Real Estate, Rental & Leasing; Accommodation & Food Services; Construction; and Finance & Insurance.

Capital Expenditures 2025 vs. 2024

Manufacturing Services

Predicted

May 2025 Reported

Dec 2025 Magnitude

of Change Predicted

May 2025 Reported

Dec 2025 Magnitude

of Change Higher 16 % 31 % +31.2 % 15 % 37 % +15.4 % Same 63 % 44 % NA 62 % 53 % NA Lower 21 % 25 % -25.4 % 23 % 10 % -17.2 % Net Average -1.3 %

+3.5 % -3.3 %

+3.9 %

PREDICTED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES — 2026 vs. 2025

Manufacturing

Purchasing and supply executives expect capital expenditures to increase 3 percent in 2026. The 32 percent of respondents predicting increased capital expenditures in 2026 indicate an average increase of 26.1 percent, while the 22 percent who said their capital spending would be reduced predict an average decrease of 23.2 percent. The remaining 46 percent said they expect to spend the same in 2026 as in 2025. The eight industries predicting increases in capital expenditures for 2026 — in the following order — are: Primary Metals; Furniture & Related Products; Petroleum & Coal Products; Apparel, Leather & Allied Products; Chemical Products; Fabricated Metal Products; Transportation Equipment; and Machinery.

Services

Services purchasing and supply executives are expecting an increase of 2.5 percent in capital expenditures in 2026, lower than the 3.9 percent increase reported for 2025. The 37 percent of respondents expecting to spend more on capital expenditures predict an average increase of 12.7 percent. An additional 12 percent anticipate a decrease averaging 17.2 percent. Fifty-one percent expect to spend the same on capital expenditures in 2026. The 15 industries expecting increases in capital expenditures in 2026 — listed in order of percentage increase — are: Retail Trade; Utilities; Wholesale Trade; Educational Services; Accommodation & Food Services; Other Services; Mining; Health Care & Social Assistance; Arts, Entertainment & Recreation; Information; Management of Companies & Support Services; Real Estate, Rental & Leasing; Professional, Scientific & Technical Services; Construction; and Finance & Insurance.

Predicted Capital Expenditures 2026 vs. 2025

Manufacturing Services

Predicted Dec 2025 Magnitude of Change Predicted Dec 2025 Magnitude of Change Higher 32 % +26.1 % 37 % +12.7 % Same 46 % NA 51 % NA Lower 22 % -23.2 % 12 % -17.2 % Net Average

+3.0 %

+2.5 %

PRICES — Changes Between End of 2025 and End of 2024

Manufacturing

After a May 2025 forecast of a 7.5-percent increase in prices paid for raw materials in 2025, survey respondents report price increases averaging 5.4 percent for the year. The 71 percent who say their prices are higher now than at the end of 2024 report an average increase of 8.9 percent, while the 10 percent who report lower prices indicate an average decrease of 9.5 percent. The remaining 19 percent report no change in 2025. The 11 industries experiencing price increases above the average of 5.4 percent in 2025 — listed in order — are: Electrical Equipment, Appliances & Components; Apparel, Leather & Allied Products; Wood Products; Machinery; Textile Mills; Nonmetallic Mineral Products; Computer & Electronic Products; Fabricated Metal Products; Primary Metals; Paper Products; and Miscellaneous Manufacturing.

Manufacturing Price Changes Between End of 2025 and End of 2024

Predicted

Dec 2024 Magnitude of Change Predicted

May 2025 Magnitude

of Change Reported Dec 2025 Magnitude of Change Higher 62 % +6.2 % 67 % +12.1 % 71 % +8.9 % Same 23 % NA 27 % NA 19 % NA Lower 15 % -5.5 % 6 % -10.0 % 10 % -9.5 % Net Average

+3.0 %

+7.5 %

+5.4 %

Services

In 2025, services supply executives report, prices paid increased by 3.6 percent. This is less than the 7.3-percent increase they predicted in May 2025 and less than the 5.3-percent increase for 2025 predicted one year ago. Sixty-one percent of respondents report price increases averaging 6.2 percent. Three percent indicate decreased prices, with an average reduction of 6.1 percent, and 36 percent of respondents did not experience price changes this year. The 10 industries experiencing price increases above the average of 3.6 percent in 2025 — listed in order — are: Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing & Hunting; Utilities; Management of Companies & Support Services; Wholesale Trade; Construction; Health Care & Social Assistance; Professional, Scientific & Technical Services; Information; Retail Trade; and Public Administration.

Services Price Changes Between End of 2025 and End of 2024

Predicted

Dec 2024 Magnitude of Change Predicted

May 2025 Magnitude

of Change Reported Dec 2025 Magnitude of Change Higher 72 % +8.3 % 64 % +12.8 % 61 % +6.2 % Same 18 % NA 30 % NA 36 % NA Lower 10 % -6.3 % 6 % -12.8 % 3 % -6.1 % Net Average

+5.3 %

+7.3 %

+3.6 %

PRICES – Predicted Changes Between May 2026 and End of 2025

Manufacturing

Sixty-nine percent of purchasing and supply executives expect the prices they pay to increase in the first five months of 2026 by an average of 8.4 percent, while eight percent anticipate decreases averaging 4.4 percentage points. Including the 23 percent who expect no change in prices, respondents expect a net average overall price increase of 5.4 percentage points before the end of May. The seven industries predicting an average increase in prices paid of 5.4 percent or higher in the first five months of 2026 — listed in order — are: Petroleum & Coal Products; Fabricated Metal Products; Computer & Electronic Products; Textile Mills; Electrical Equipment, Appliances & Components; Nonmetallic Mineral Products; and Transportation Equipment.

Services

Services survey respondents predict purchases in the first five months of 2026 will cost an average of 3.8 percent more than at the end of 2025. This is more than the increase reported for calendar year 2025. Sixty-four percent of services respondents predict the prices they pay will increase an average of 6 percent before the end of May, 2 percent of respondents expect price decreases averaging 6.3 percent, and the remaining 34 percent predict no change in prices. The 11 industries predicting average price increases of at least 3.8 percent in the first five months of 2026 — listed in order of percentage increase — are: Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing & Hunting; Health Care & Social Assistance; Transportation & Warehousing; Professional, Scientific & Technical Services; Public Administration; Arts, Entertainment & Recreation; Accommodation & Food Services; Utilities; Management of Companies & Support Services; Wholesale Trade; and Educational Services.

Prices – Predicted Changes Between May 2026 and End of 2025

Manufacturing Services

Predicted Dec 2025 Magnitude

of Change Predicted Dec 2025 Magnitude of Change Higher 69 % +8.4 % 64 % +6.0 % Same 23 % NA 34 % NA Lower 8 % -4.4 % 2 % -6.3 % Net Average

+5.4 %

+3.8 %

PRICES — Predicted Changes Between End of 2026 and End of 2025

Manufacturing

Respondents predict a net average increase in prices paid of 4.4 percent between December 2025 and December 2026. Sixty-six percent of respondents expect an average price increase of 7.6 percent in 2026, while eight percent expect an average reduction of 8.2 percent. The remaining 26 percent expect no change in their average prices paid for the year. The nine industries expecting price increases above the predicted average of 4.4 percent by the end of 2026 — listed in order — are: Electrical Equipment, Appliances & Components; Wood Products; Machinery; Chemical Products; Fabricated Metal Products; Computer & Electronic Products; Primary Metals; Textile Mills; and Furniture & Related Products.

Services

For all of 2026, services supply management executives expect their prices to increase an average of 4.2 percent. Sixty-Five percent of respondents expect increases averaging 6.7 percent, 1 percent anticipate prices to drop an average of 8 percent, and 34 percent foresee no change in prices next year. The 11 industries expecting greater than the 4.2-percent average price increase by the end of 2026 — listed in order of percentage increase — are: Management of Companies & Support Services; Transportation & Warehousing; Accommodation & Food Services; Other Services; Health Care & Social Assistance; Utilities; Professional, Scientific & Technical Services; Arts, Entertainment & Recreation; Public Administration; Information; and Wholesale Trade.

Predicted Price Changes Between End of 2026 and End of 2025

Manufacturing Services

Predicted Dec 2025 Magnitude of Change Predicted Dec 2025 Magnitude of Change Higher 66 % +7.6 % 65 % +6.7 % Same 26 % NA 34 % NA Lower 8 % -8.2 % 1 % -8.0 % Net Average

+4.4 %

+4.2 %

LABOR AND BENEFIT COSTS — Predicted Rate Change End of 2026 vs. End of 2025

Manufacturing

Purchasing and supply executives expect higher overall labor and benefit costs for 2026. Fifty-nine percent of respondents expect labor and benefit costs to grow by an average of 4.8 percent for all of 2026, while the 4 percent forecasting lower costs project an average decrease of 8.2 percent. Including the 37 percent of respondents who believe costs will remain the same, the overall net rate of increase is expected to be 2.5 percent for the year. The 11 industries expecting to pay an increase of 2.5 percent or greater — listed in order — are: Wood Products; Primary Metals; Furniture & Related Products; Electrical Equipment, Appliances & Components; Petroleum & Coal Products; Fabricated Metal Products; Paper Products; Miscellaneous Manufacturing; Textile Mills; Nonmetallic Mineral Products; and Computer & Electronic Products.

Services

Services purchasing and supply executives expect a 3.2-percent increase in labor and benefit costs in 2026. Sixty-six percent of respondents expect such costs to increase by an average of 5.2 percent. Another 3 percent of respondents expect labor and benefit costs to shrink by an average of 9 percent, and 31 percent believe costs will remain stable during 2026. The five industries expecting to pay an increase of 3.2 percent or higher are: Real Estate, Rental & Leasing; Professional, Scientific & Technical Services; Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing & Hunting; Information; and Arts, Entertainment & Recreation.

Labor and Benefit Costs — Predicted Rate Change End of 2026 vs. End of 2025

Manufacturing Services

Predicted for

2025 Dec 2024 Predicted for

2026 Dec 2025 Magnitude of Change Predicted for

2025 Dec 2024 Predicted for

2026 Dec 2025 Magnitude of Change Higher 69 % 59 % +4.8 % 73 % 66 % +5.2 % Same 29 % 37 % NA 23 % 31 % NA Lower 2 % 4 % -8.2 % 4 % 3 % -9.0 % Net Average +3.3 %

+2.5 % +3.5 %

+3.2 %

EMPLOYMENT — Change in Overall Employment

Manufacturing

ISM's Manufacturing panelists report that sector employment decreased 0.4 percentage point in 2025 and forecast that employment will increase by the same 0.4 percentage point, on average, for the full year of 2026. Twenty-seven percent of respondents expect employment to be, on average, 6.7 percent higher in 2026, while 20 percent predict employment to be lower by an average of 6.8 percent. The remaining 53 percent of respondents expect their employment levels to be unchanged in 2026. The eight industries predicting increases in employment in 2026 — listed in order — are: Primary Metals; Paper Products; Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products; Miscellaneous Manufacturing; Machinery; Fabricated Metal Products; Transportation Equipment; and Furniture & Related Products.

Manufacturing Change in Overall Employment

Reported for 2024

(since Dec

2023) Magnitude of Change Reported for 2025

(since Dec

2024) Magnitude of Change Predicted for

2026 Dec 2025 Magnitude of Change Higher 24 % +6.6 % 24 % +10.1 % 27 % +6.7 % Same 44 % NA 44 % NA 53 % NA Lower 32 % -8.5 % 32 % -8.6 % 20 % -6.8 % Net Average

-1.1 %

-0.4 %

+0.4 %

Services

ISM's Services panelists report that sector employment was up 0.1 percent for all of 2025. They forecast that employment will increase 2.5 percent by the end of 2026. In the coming year, 40 percent of respondents expect higher levels of employment (up 8 percent on average), 13 percent anticipate lower levels (down 4.8 percent on average), and 47 percent expect their employment levels to be unchanged. The 13 industries anticipating increases in employment in 2026 — listed in order — are: Real Estate, Rental & Leasing; Information; Professional, Scientific & Technical Services; Retail Trade; Wholesale Trade; Health Care & Social Assistance; Accommodation & Food Services; Arts, Entertainment & Recreation; Construction; Transportation & Warehousing; Utilities; Mining; and Educational Services.

Services Change in Overall Employment

Reported for 2024

(since Dec

2023) Magnitude of Change Reported for 2025

(since Dec

2024) Magnitude of Change Predicted for

2026 Dec 2025 Magnitude of Change Higher 29 % +9.9 % 25 % +7.6 % 40 % +8.0 % Same 47 % NA 47 % NA 47 % NA Lower 24 % -9.1 % 28 % -6.5 % 13 % -4.8 % Net Average

+0.7 %

+0.1 %

+2.5 %

EXPORT BUSINESS — Predicted Change for Next Half Year (First Half of 2026)

Manufacturing

Survey responses indicate executives expect increases in new export orders for the first half of 2026. Of the 77 percent of respondents who indicated their companies track export activity, 35 percent predict an increase (33 percent moderate and 2 percent substantial) over the next six months. Nineteen percent of respondents predict a decrease (17 percent moderate and 2 percent substantial) in their exports, and 46 percent anticipate no change in exports over the next six months. The eight industries expecting growth in exports during the first half of 2026 — listed in order — are: Printing & Related Support Activities; Primary Metals; Transportation Equipment; Chemical Products; Computer & Electronic Products; Electrical Equipment, Appliances & Components; Miscellaneous Manufacturing; and Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products.

Services

For the first half of 2026, respondents whose organizations provide services outside the U.S. are optimistic concerning business. Of the 21 percent of Services respondents who report that their companies measure exports, 23 percent predict an increase (19 percent moderate and 4 percent substantial) over the next six months. Eight percent of respondents expect a decrease in exports (8 percent moderate and 0 percent substantial), and 69 percent anticipate no change in exports over the next six months. Of the industries that track exports, the three that expect growth in the first half of 2026 are: Retail Trade; Management of Companies & Support Services; and Utilities.

Predicted Change in Export Business — Next Half Year

Manufacturing Services

Predicted

For 2025 Predicted

For 2026 Predicted

For 2025 Predicted

For 2026

First Half

of 2025 Predicted

Dec 2024 First Half

of 2026 Predicted

Dec 2025 First Half

of 2025 Predicted

Dec 2024 First Half

of 2026 Predicted

Dec 2025 Substantial Increase 3 % 2 % 0 % 4 % Moderate Increase 35 % 33 % 15 % 19 % No Change 48 % 46 % 79 % 69 % Moderate Decrease 14 % 17 % 6 % 8 % Substantial Decrease 0 % 2 % 0 % 0 % Diffusion Index 62.6 % 57.5 % 54.3 % 57.5 %

IMPORT BUSINESS — Predicted Change for Next Half Year (First Half of 2026)

Manufacturing

Respondents expect no change in imports in the first half of 2026. Of the 88 percent of purchasers who reported that their companies import materials, 28 percent predict an increase over the next six months (27 percent moderate and 1 percent substantial), while 29 percent predict a decrease (26 percent moderate and 3 percent substantial). The remaining 43 percent of survey respondents expect no change in imports in the first half of 2026. The five industries expecting growth in imports are: Plastics & Rubber Products; Chemical Products; Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products; Transportation Equipment; and Fabricated Metal Products.

Services

Services executives' expectations for import activity for the first half of 2026 have decreased compared to their expectations in December 2024 for the first half of 2025. Of the 43 percent of services respondents who report their organizations import materials and services, 18 percent (16 percent moderate and 2 percent substantial) predict an increase during the first half of 2026. Twenty percent of respondents (19 percent moderate and 1 percent substantial) predict a decrease. The remaining 62 percent expect no change in imports over the next six months. The five industries expecting growth in imports — listed in order — are: Retail Trade; Mining; Transportation & Warehousing; Construction; and Management of Companies & Support Services.

Predicted Change in Import Business — Next Half Year

Manufacturing Services

Predicted

For 2025 Predicted

For 2026 Predicted

For 2025 Predicted

For 2026

First Half

of 2025 Predicted

Dec 2024 First Half

of 2026 Predicted

Dec 2025 First Half

of 2025 Predicted

Dec 2024 First Half

of 2026 Predicted

Dec 2025 Substantial Increase 4 % 1 % 0 % 2 % Moderate Increase 26 % 27 % 16 % 16 % No Change 49 % 43 % 70 % 62 % Moderate Decrease 20 % 26 % 14 % 19 % Substantial Decrease 1 % 3 % 0 % 1 % Diffusion Index 54.7 % 50.0 % 50.8 % 49.0 %

INVENTORY-TO-SALES RATIO

Manufacturing

Among manufacturing panelist companies, 16 percent anticipate increasing their purchased inventory-to-sales ratio during 2026. An additional 23 percent expect their ratio to drop, and 61 percent forecast no change. The diffusion index of 46.6 percent suggests the inventory-to-sales ratio will decrease in 2026.

Services

Seven percent of respondents' companies project increasing their purchased inventory-to-sales ratio during 2026. An additional 11 percent expect their ratio to drop, and 82 percent forecast no change. The diffusion index of 47.7 percent suggests the inventory-to-sales ratio will decrease in 2026.

Predicted Change in Purchased Inventory-to-Sales Ratio

Manufacturing Services

For 2025 Predicted Dec 2024 For 2026 Predicted Dec 2025 For 2025 Predicted Dec 2024 For 2026 Predicted Dec 2025 Greater 18 % 16 % 10 % 7 % Same 62 % 61 % 85 % 82 % Smaller 20 % 23 % 5 % 11 % Diffusion Index 49.3 % 46.6 % 52.3 % 47.7 %

Note: A diffusion index above 50 percent would indicate an increase in the inventory-to-sales ratio; below 50 percent, a decrease in the ratio.

U.S. DOLLAR — Predicted Strength vs. Major Trading Currencies — in 2026 — Manufacturing Only

Manufacturing

Purchasing and supply executives are expecting the U.S. dollar will generally strengthen in 2026 against two of the foreign currencies listed below. The average diffusion index for this forecast is 48.8 percent, a decrease of 14 percentage points compared to the December 2024 forecast average of 62.8 percent for 2025.

U.S. Dollar

Will Be: Euro Canada

Dollar British Pound Japanese Yen Mexican Peso Korean

Won Taiwan New

Dollar Stronger than 30 % 42 % 28 % 21 % 46 % 25 % 17 % Same as 28 % 21 % 34 % 51 % 28 % 49 % 53 % Weaker than 42 % 37 % 38 % 28 % 26 % 26 % 30 % Diffusion Index 44.4 % 52.3 % 44.6 % 46.8 % 60.2 % 49.4 % 44.1 %

Note: A diffusion index above 50 percent would predict a generally stronger U.S. dollar; below 50 percent, a generally weaker U.S. dollar, with the distance from 50 percent indicative of the predicted strength or weakness.

BUSINESS REVENUES

Business Revenues Comparison — 2025 vs. 2024

Manufacturing

Overall, revenues increased for manufacturers. Forty-four percent of respondents say the companies' revenues were better than in 2024, increasing on average 12.1 percent. Twenty-seven percent say revenues decreased in 2025 by an average of 10.2 percent, and the remaining 29 percent indicate no change. Overall, purchasing and supply executives indicate a net increase of 2.5 percentage points in business revenues for 2025 over 2024. This is more than the 0.1-percentage point increase that was forecast in May 2025 for all of 2025 and less than the 4.2-percent increase predicted in December 2024. The eight industries reporting increases in revenues in 2025 — listed in order — are: Transportation Equipment; Petroleum & Coal Products; Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products; Primary Metals; Wood Products; Miscellaneous Manufacturing; Computer & Electronic Products; and Nonmetallic Mineral Products.

Manufacturing Business Revenues — 2025 vs. 2024

Predicted Dec 2024 % Change Predicted May 2025 % Change Reported Dec 2025 % Change Higher 60 % +9.0 % 34 % +9.7 % 44 % +12.1 % Same 28 % NA 44 % NA 29 % NA Lower 12 % -10.2 % 22 % -14.1 % 27 % -10.2 % Net Average

+4.2 %

+0.1 %

+2.5 %

Services

Services supply management executives report that business revenues for 2025 increased year over year by 4.2 percent. This is more than the flat (0-percent) predicted for the year in May 2025. The 55 percent of respondents reporting better business revenues in 2025 than in 2024 estimate an average revenue increase of 9.3 percent. This equals the average decrease of 9.3 percent reported by the 9 percent of respondents who report worse business in 2025. The remaining 36 percent have experienced no change in 2025. The 15 industries reporting increases in revenues in 2025 — in the following order — are: Real Estate, Rental & Leasing; Information; Transportation & Warehousing; Professional, Scientific & Technical Services; Health Care & Social Assistance; Construction; Accommodation & Food Services; Finance & Insurance; Arts, Entertainment & Recreation; Utilities; Retail Trade; Other Services; Public Administration; Wholesale Trade; and Mining.

Services Business Revenues — 2025 vs. 2024

Predicted Dec 2024 % Change Predicted May 2025 % Change Reported Dec 2025 % Change Higher 59 % +7.8 % 33 % +9.0 % 55 % +9.3 % Same 34 % NA 49 % NA 36 % NA Lower 7 % -10.7 % 18 % -16.6 % 9 % -9.3 % Net Average

+3.9 %

+0.0 %

+4.2 %

Business Revenues Prediction for 2026

Manufacturing

Manufacturing survey respondents forecast that business revenues for 2026 will be stronger than in 2025. The 56 percent of respondents forecasting better organizational business revenues in 2026 estimate an average increase of 8.9 percent. This contrasts with an average decrease of 8.1 percent forecast by the 8 percent who predict lower business revenues in 2026. Including the 36 percent who see no change in 2026, the forecast for overall net increase in business revenues for 2026 is 4.4 percent. Sixteen of the 18 manufacturing industries expect revenue improvement in 2026, listed in order of largest to smallest projected increase: Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products; Fabricated Metal Products; Miscellaneous Manufacturing; Computer & Electronic Products; Chemical Products; Petroleum & Coal Products; Nonmetallic Mineral Products; Transportation Equipment; Primary Metals; Machinery; Paper Products; Furniture & Related Products; Wood Products; Textile Mills; Plastics & Rubber Products; and Electrical Equipment, Appliances & Components.

Services

Services survey respondents forecast that their companies' business revenues for 2026 will improve by an average of 4.6 percent. This is slightly more than the 4.2-percent increase reported for 2025 and more than the 3.9-percent increase predicted one year ago for 2025 revenues. The 54 percent of respondents forecasting better business in 2026 estimate an average revenue increase of 10.1 percent. The 10 percent who predict worse business in 2026 expect a decrease of 9.9 percent. The remaining 36 percent see no change. The 16 industries expecting revenue increases in 2026 — listed in order of largest to smallest projected increase — are: Real Estate, Rental & Leasing; Information; Professional, Scientific & Technical Services; Wholesale Trade; Health Care & Social Assistance; Accommodation & Food Services; Other Services; Finance & Insurance; Arts, Entertainment & Recreation; Retail Trade; Public Administration; Transportation & Warehousing; Utilities; Mining; Construction; and Educational Services.

Business Revenues — 2026 vs. 2025

Manufacturing Services

Predicted Dec 2025 % Change Predicted Dec 2025 % Change Higher 56 % +8.9 % 54 % +10.1 % Same 36 % NA 36 % NA Lower 8 % -8.1 % 10 % -9.9 % Net Average

+4.4 %

+4.6 %

PROFIT MARGINS

Manufacturing

Survey respondents report that profit margins decreased on average during the second and third quarters of 2025. Twenty-four percent of respondents' companies experienced an increase, 38 percent had lower margins, and 38 percent reported no change. Expectations are higher between now and May 2026, as 33 percent of respondents forecast better profit margins, 22 percent predict lower profit margins, and 45 percent predict no change. The eight industries expecting an increase in profit margins through May 2026 — listed in order of percentage increase — are: Apparel, Leather & Allied Products; Primary Metals; Petroleum & Coal Products; Computer & Electronic Products; Electrical Equipment, Appliances & Components; Transportation Equipment; Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products; and Machinery.

Services

Among services supply management executives, 19 percent indicated their organizations experienced an increase in profit margins during the second and third quarters of 2025, 21 percent found smaller profit margins, and 60 percent had no change in margins during that timeframe. From now through May 2026, 34 percent of supply managers expect improved profit margins, 21 percent expect lower profit margins, and the remaining 45 percent of respondents anticipate no change. The nine industries expecting an increase in profit margins through May 2026 are, in the following order: Real Estate, Rental & Leasing; Accommodation & Food Services; Other Services; Wholesale Trade; Management of Companies & Support Services; Construction; Information; Health Care & Social Assistance; and Utilities.

Profit Margins

Manufacturing Services

May 2025 through

Dec 2025 Reported Dec 2025 Dec 2025 through

May 2026 Predicted Dec 2025 May 2025 through

Dec 2025 Reported Dec 2025 Dec 2025 through

May 2026 Predicted Dec 2025 Better 24 % 33 % 19 % 34 % Same 38 % 45 % 60 % 45 % Worse 38 % 22 % 21 % 21 % Diffusion Index 42.7 % 55.4 % 48.7 % 56.9 %

BUSINESS COMPARISON

The First Half of 2026 Compared with the Last Half of 2025

Manufacturing

Manufacturing survey respondents are optimistic about the next six months, as reflected in the diffusion index reading of 56.9 percent. Comparing their outlook for the first half of 2026 to the last half of 2025, 35 percent predict it will be better, 21 percent predict it will be worse, and 44 percent expect no change. The 13 industries expecting improvement in the first half of 2026 — listed in order — are: Primary Metals; Fabricated Metal Products; Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products; Wood Products; Paper Products; Furniture & Related Products; Miscellaneous Manufacturing; Plastics & Rubber Products; Electrical Equipment, Appliances & Components; Chemical Products; Computer & Electronic Products; Transportation Equipment; and Machinery.

Services

Services purchasing and supply executives feel positive about the first half of 2026. The diffusion index indicating current expectations registered 65.9 percent. Forty-five percent of respondents expect the first half of next year to be better than the last half of 2025. Twelve percent anticipate it will be worse, and 43 percent predict no change. The 13 industries expecting improvement in the first half of 2026 — listed in order — are: Real Estate, Rental & Leasing; Wholesale Trade; Retail Trade; Accommodation & Food Services; Health Care & Social Assistance; Construction; Professional, Scientific & Technical Services; Other Services; Educational Services; Information; Management of Companies & Support Services; Utilities; and Finance & Insurance.

Business — First Half 2026 vs. Last Half 2025

Manufacturing Services

Predicted Dec 2025 Predicted Dec 2025 Better 35 % 45 % Same 44 % 43 % Worse 21 % 12 % Diffusion Index 56.9 % 65.9 %

Note: A diffusion index above 50 percent would generally indicate an expectation of the first half of the coming year being better than the second half of the current year.

The Second Half of 2026 Compared with the First Half of 2026

Manufacturing

Purchasing and supply executives in manufacturing are even more optimistic about the second half of 2026 compared to the first half. The share of survey respondents who forecast the second half of 2026 to be better than the first half is 48 percent, while 9 percent expect it to be worse, and 43 percent expect no change. The diffusion index figure for the second half of 2026 is 69.6 percent, compared to 56.9 percent for the first half of 2026. The 13 industries predicting improvement in the second half of 2026 — listed in order — are: Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products; Paper Products; Furniture & Related Products; Transportation Equipment; Machinery; Miscellaneous Manufacturing; Computer & Electronic Products; Fabricated Metal Products; Electrical Equipment, Appliances & Components; Textile Mills; Wood Products; Chemical Products; and Plastics & Rubber Products.

Services

Services purchasing and supply executives feel slightly less optimistic about the second half of 2026 as compared to the first half of the year. (The diffusion index reading for the second half is 65.3 percent; it is 65.9 percent for the first half.) The share of respondents who currently forecast the second half of 2026 to be better than the first half is 37 percent, while 7 percent expect it to be worse. An additional 56 percent of purchasers expect no change. The 12 industries expecting improvement in the second half of 2026 — listed in order — are: Accommodation & Food Services; Construction; Information; Mining; Retail Trade; Real Estate, Rental & Leasing; Health Care & Social Assistance; Wholesale Trade; Finance & Insurance; Management of Companies & Support Services; Professional, Scientific & Technical Services; and Utilities.

Business — Second Half 2026 vs. First Half 2026

Manufacturing Services

Predicted Dec 2025 Predicted Dec 2025 Better 48 % 37 % Same 43 % 56 % Worse 9 % 7 % Diffusion Index 69.6 % 65.3 %

Note: A diffusion index above 50 percent would generally indicate an expectation of the second half of the coming year being better than the first half.

OUTLOOK FOR THE NEXT 12 MONTHS

Manufacturing

Compared to the outlook for 2025 reported in December 2024, survey respondents this year are less optimistic about the outlook for 2026. Forty-four percent of respondents believe 2026 will be better than 2025. Thirty-seven percent of respondents believe 2026 will be the same as 2025, and 19 percent believe 2026 will be worse than 2025. The resulting diffusion index for the 2026 outlook is 62.4 percent, compared with 63.5 percent for 2025.

Services

Services survey respondents are slightly less optimistic compared to their predictions for 2025. The same proportion of respondents this year believe 2026 will be better than 2025. This is countered by a increase in the proportion of respondents indicating that 2026 will be worse. The diffusion index for the 2026 outlook of 60.8 percent is lower than the diffusion index going into 2025 (63.7 percent).

Outlook — Next 12 Months

Manufacturing Services

Predicted

for 2025

Dec 2024 Predicted

for 2026

Dec 2025 Predicted

for 2025 Dec 2024 Predicted

for 2026 Dec 2025 Better 43 % 44 % 39 % 39 % Same 42 % 37 % 49 % 43 % Worse 15 % 19 % 12 % 18 % Diffusion Index 63.5 % 62.4 % 63.7 % 60.8 %

SPECIAL QUESTION TOPIC #1: ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE APPLICATIONS USED

We asked the Business Survey panelists, "My supply chain organization uses the following AI applications:"

Respondents indicated:



AI Applications Used Manufacturing Services Reported Dec 2025 Reported Dec 2025 We are not using AI Applications 32 % 25 % SAP Joule 3 % 1 % Oracle AI Agents for Fusion Cloud SCM 2 % 2 % Microsoft Dynamics 365 Supply Chain 13 % 6 % Blue Yonder 1 % 1 % Kinaxis RapidResponse 2 % 0 % We are Piloting the use of AI applications 29 % 28 % We built/are building one internally with/without an external company 8 % 21 % Other 10 % 16 %

SPECIAL QUESTION TOPIC #2: NEW AI RELATED ROLES

We asked, "Has your organization created any new AI-related roles?"

Respondents indicated:



New AI Related Roles Manufacturing Services Reported Dec 2025 Reported Dec 2025 Yes – across all departments 2 % 1 % Yes – within specific departments 18 % 36 % Yes – within pilot groups 12 % 7 % Plans are in place to do so 11 % 14 % No 57 % 42 %

SPECIAL QUESTION TOPIC #3: AI CHANGE TO THE QUALITY OF WORK

We asked, "How has the quality of work (lack of errors) changed with AI use?"

Respondents indicated:



Work Quality Change with AI Use Manufacturing Services Reported Dec 2025 Reported Dec 2025 Better 12 % 27 % Same 32 % 27 % Worse 3 % 4 % NA 53 % 42 %

SPECIAL QUESTION TOPIC #4: EFFECT OF OBBBA ACT ON CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

We asked, "What effect, if any, have the full expensing provisions in the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA)" had or are expected to have on your organization's capital expenditure activities and plans?"

Respondents indicated:



Effect of OBBBA on CAPEX Manufacturing Services Reported Dec 2025 Reported Dec 2025 We have reduced or will reduce capital expenditures 20 % 13 % No effect 59 % 71 % We have already raised capital expenditures 9 % 6 % We expect to raise capital expenditures in the next 6 months 8 % 6 % We expect to raise capital expenditures by the end of the year 4 % 4 %

SPECIAL QUESTION TOPIC #5: PRICE CHANGE IN RESPONSE TO TARIFFS

We asked, "How do you plan to change your selling prices for products or services in response to tariffs?"

Respondents indicated:



Price Changes in Response to Tariffs Manufacturing Services Reported Dec 2025 Reported Dec 2025 We plan to pass on all of the cost increases into sales prices. 32 % 16 % We plan to pass on some of the cost increases into sales prices and to absorb some through reduced margins. 42 % 30 % We plan to pass on some of the cost increases into sales prices and to pass on the rest to other untariffed products or services we provide. 12 % 6 % We plan to absorb all of cost increases through reduced margins. 8 % 12 % Our costs will not be affected by tariffs, but we plan to use tariffs as an opportunity to raise prices. 0 % 5 % Our costs will not be affected by tariffs, and we do not plan to change prices because of tariffs. 6 % 31 %

SPECIAL QUESTION TOPIC #6: TIMING OF TARIFFS IN ORDER TO RAISE PRICES

We asked, "How long will tariffs have to be in place for products or services impacted by tariffs before you raise your prices?"

Respondents indicated:



How Long Will Tariffs Be In Place Before Prices

Are Raised? Manufacturing Services Reported Dec 2025 Reported Dec 2025 We raised or will raise prices in anticipation of the tariffs. 27 % 14 % We will raise prices when the tariffed input prices increase. 33 % 29 % We will raise prices if the tariffs last longer than a quarter. 14 % 3 % We will raise prices if the tariffs last longer than six months. 9 % 4 % We will raise prices if the tariffs last longer than a year. 6 % 4 % We will not raise prices because of tariffs. 11 % 46 %

SPECIAL QUESTION TOPIC #7: OTHER STRATEGIES IN RESPONSE TO TRADE POLICIES

We asked, "Besides raising prices, what other strategies are you implementing in response to recent or anticipated changes in trade policies?"

Respondents indicated:



Other Strategies Besides Raising Prices in

Response to Trade Policies Manufacturing Services Reported Dec 2025 Reported Dec 2025 We plan to increase inventory of imported inputs. 12 % 3 % We plan to change the mix of products we sell. 9 % 13 % We plan to change the specifications of products we sell. 7 % 8 % We plan to reshore production domestically or move it to other countries. 35 % 21 % Other 37 % 55 %

SPECIAL QUESTION TOPIC #8: RESHORING PLANS

We asked, "In the next six months, does your organization plan to reshore final or intermediate production from abroad?"

Respondents indicated:



Plans to Reshore Production From Abroad? Manufacturing Services Reported Dec 2025 Reported Dec 2025 Yes, we are actively looking into shifting production to the U.S. from abroad. 18 % 7 % Yes, we are actively looking into shifting production domestically, but our plan will take longer than 6 months. 18 % 11 % No, we are not reshoring to the domestic market but are looking for alternative trade partners in less tariff-impacted countries. 31 % 14 % No, we are not looking into changing our supply chain partners. 33 % 68 %

SUMMARY

Manufacturing

The manufacturing sector contracted in November for the ninth consecutive month, and the forecast indicates this trend may reverse in the first half of 2026 with continued strengthening in the second half.

Operating rate is currently at 82.4 percent.

Production capacity increased by 2.8 percent in 2025.

Production capacity is expected to increase by 5.2 percent in 2026.

Capital expenditures increased 3.5 percent in 2025.

Capital expenditures are expected to increase 3 percent in 2026.

Prices paid increased 5.4 percent in 2025.

Overall, 2026 prices paid are expected to increase 4.4 percent.

Labor and benefit costs are expected to increase 2.5 percent in 2026.

Manufacturing employment is predicted to increase 0.4 percentage point in 2026.

U.S. exports growth expected in 2026.

U.S. imports expected to stay the same in 2026.

The U.S. dollar is expected to strengthen in two of the seven major trading partners in 2026.

Manufacturing revenues increased 2.5 percent in 2025.

Manufacturing revenues are expected to increase 4.4 percent in 2026.

Manufacturing supply managers have a positive outlook, with 44 percent of respondents predicting 2026 will be better than 2025, and 19 percent of respondents predicting 2026 will be worse than 2025.

Services

The services sector grew for the second month in a row in November, and the forecast indicates continued expansion in 2026.

Operating rate is currently at 90.2 percent.

Production capacity increased 3 percent in 2025.

Production and provision capacity is expected to increase 2.1 percent in 2026.

Capital expenditures increased 3.9 percent in 2025.

Capital expenditures are expected to increase 2.5 percent in 2026.

Prices paid increased 3.6 percent in 2025.

Prices paid are expected to increase 4.2 percent in 2026.

Labor and benefit costs are expected to increase 3.2 percent in 2026.

Employment is expected to increase 2.5 percent in 2026.

Export levels expected to increase in 2026.

Import reduction expected in 2026.

Services revenues are up 4.2 percent in 2025.

Services revenues are expected to rise 4.6 percent in 2026.

Services supply managers are positive in their outlook, with 39 percent of respondents predicting 2026 will improve compared to 2025.

*Miscellaneous Manufacturing includes items such as medical equipment and supplies, jewelry, sporting goods, toys and office supplies.

**Other Services include services such as equipment and machinery repairing; promoting or administering religious activities; grant making; advocacy; and providing dry-cleaning and laundry services, personal care services, death care services, pet care services, photofinishing services, temporary parking services, and dating services.

