ISM® Welcomes Steve Miller as Esteemed Chair of ISM Services Business Survey Committee

Anthony S. Nieves announces transition after distinguished leadership in chair role for over a decade

TEMPE, Ariz., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Institute for Supply Management® (ISM®) announces the departure of Anthony S. Nieves, CPSM, C.P.M., A.P.P., CFPM, who has served as the Chair of ISM's Services Business Survey Committee since 2008.

Nieves will be succeeded by Steve Miller, CPSM. Effective in June 2024, Miller will assume oversight of the Services ISM® Report On Business®, writing the monthly report and speaking on behalf of the companies that make up the ISM Services Business Survey Committee.

Steve Miller ISM Services Chair (right) and Anthony Nieves former ISM service Chair (left)

Nieves has been at the helm through some of the most tumultuous periods in recent economic history, including the global financial crisis of 2008 and the unprecedented supply chain challenges of the coronavirus pandemic. His expertise and steady guidance have been invaluable in interpreting the health of the U.S. economy through ISM's Services PMI®, one of the most widely respected economic indicators.

Miller is a senior advisor for Robinhill Senior Advisory Group, chief commercial officer for DeepLogica AI, and serves on the board of advisors for Focal Point Procurement and The Harrison Group. He previously served as an ISM Board member and has 40 years of experience in procurement, supply chain management, IT implementation and operations, and operations management consulting at Disney, P.F. Chang's, Accenture, and Kearney.

His experience includes restructuring and leading global procurement, supply chain, and facility management teams in the restaurant and media industries, assisting technology and social media companies in optimizing their procurement organizational performance, managing outsourced manufacturing and services, and automating manufacturing operations.

ISM congratulates Miller in his new role and extends our deepest gratitude to Nieves for his 16 years of service as Chair and his significant contributions to the field of supply management and to ISM's Report On Business®, which informs policy makers, business leaders and the general public.

About Institute for Supply Management® (ISM®)

Institute for Supply Management® (ISM®) is the first and leading not-for-profit professional supply management organization worldwide. Its community of more than 50,000 in more than 100 countries manage about US$1 trillion in corporate and government supply chain procurement annually. Founded in 1915 by practitioners, ISM is committed to advancing the practice of supply management to drive value and competitive advantage for its members, contributing to a prosperous and sustainable world. ISM empowers and leads the profession through the ISM® Report On Business®, its highly-regarded certification and training programs, corporate services, events, and assessments. The ISM® Report On Business®, Manufacturing, Services, and Hospital, are three of the most reliable economic indicators available, providing guidance to supply management professionals, economists, analysts, and government and business leaders. For more information, please visit: www.ismworld.org.

