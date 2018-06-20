Ismael Cala announces The Sixth Edition of "In Body and Soul," on the Spectacular Beaches of The Riviera Maya

As a main focus, the communicator and life strategist will be guiding the audience to explore the habits of successful people through the art of self-reinvention. Several leading experts will be sharing their wisdom and expertise, he said, including Guillermo Ferrara (keys to improving couple relations); Erika Ruiz (the impact of laughter therapy); Jacques Giraud (focusing and managing time, keys for 2019); and Samar Yorde (food for rejuvenating body and soul).

"This marvelous event will provide you with the experience of becoming part of a greater family, with common values and principles. A gathering of people coming together from all over the world," said Cala.

If you consider this is your time to be part of this journey, don't hesitate to call+1 (305) 360 9940, email conecta@calapresenta.com or visit https://riviera.ismaelcala.com

The Sixth Edition of "In Body and Soul with Ismael Cala, will be held in México at Xcaret Hotel, a natural refuge surrounded by the turquoise waters of the Caribbean and mystic jungle of the Riviera Maya. It is a one-of-a-kind destination, inspired by Mexican traditions, art and customs.

Since its first edition, six years ago; hundreds of people have become part of this unforgettable life changing experience, we started in Punta Cana and the last three editions have been held at the Riviera Maya.

ABOUT ISMAEL CALA

Life and business strategist, businessman and social entrepreneur, journalist, author of eight best-sellers on the topics of leadership, entrepreneurship and personal development, including "The Power of Listening" and "Wake Up with Cala," and ambassador of the concept of corporate happiness in Latin America, Cala was born in Santiago de Cuba in 1969 and holds a degree in Art History from Oriente University. He coauthored "Beat the Curve" with Brian Tracy. He graduated from the School of Communications at York University in Toronto and has a diploma from Seneca College in Television Production. He is the president and founder of Cala Enterprises Corporation y and the Ismael Cala Foundation.

