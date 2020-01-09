Ismael Cala celebrates first anniversary of the "Influencers Circle," an exclusive program for leadership transformation

After a major annual event in Australia , 2020 is gearing up to be a year of master classes with Bruce Lipton , Enric Corbera and Facundo Manes , among others, as well as a second edition of "Influencers Adventure" in Iceland .

The "Influencers Circle" is comprised of some 50 people, among them CEOs, entrepreneurs, university presidents, diplomats, journalists, attorneys, psychologists and other leaders.

MIAMI, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Ismael Cala Influencers Circle" (ICIC), the successful affiliation program for exponentially mindful leaders from all over the world, is celebrating its first anniversary after a 2019 positively brimming with first class events, among them strategic mentoring encounters, exclusive invitations to exotic destinations and VIP access to international events.

The first guests confirmed for 2020 are personalities of global stature: Bruce Lipton, Enric Corbera and Facundo Manes. ICIC members will have access to their master classes.

"Our aim is to raise the level of high-service leadership with high social impact for Hispanic America, working on the changes we'd like to see in the world. We're very satisfied with the results for 2019, and are now looking for new members to live the experience," says strategist, communicator and best-selling author, Ismael Cala.

One of the main events of this past year was the first edition of the "Influencers Adventure" in Australia, a cultural and emotional immersion to help people find their footing as a group of awareness explorers and expand their knowledge and the joy of living.

In October of 2020, the members of a select group will travel to Iceland, one of the world's most exciting natural destinations.

Some fifty people comprise "Ismael Cala's Influencers Circle," among them CEOs, entrepreneurs, university presidents, diplomats, journalists, attorneys, psychologists and other leaders.

In their first year of work, personalities as diverse as Don Miguel Ruiz, Marie Diamond, Robin Sharma, Pilar Sordo and Chris Gardner offered master classes exclusively for members.

The whole program of ICIC benefits is based on the six fundamental pillars of human development:

- Personal awakening

- Relationships and effective communication

- Leadership and social impact

- Wellbeing and perfect health

- Prosperity and wealth

- Our circle: To be part of a community of people of like mind who support each other and grow through the exchange of ideas, experiences and learning.

"It's been a year of discoveries, renewal, fun, expansion and holistic growth. This tribe of aware leaders has had unique experiences merging high impact learning with moments of enchantment. To witness this process of personal and professional transformation of our leaders has been highly gratifying and a source of inspiration," notes ICIC Vice President, Ángela Cruz.

More information on ICIC:

IC@calapresenta.com

+1 (786) 312 3341

https://influencerscircle.ismaelcala.com/

ABOUT ISMAEL CALA

A life and business strategist, Ismael Cala is the host of an interview program that airs in some twenty countries. For five and a half years he was the host of CALA on CNN en Español. A businessman and social entrepreneur. Author of eight bestsellers on themes of leadership, entrepreneurship and personal development, including El poder de escuchar ('The power of listening'), and Despierta con Cala ('Wake up with Cala'). Cala was born in Santiago de Cuba in 1969, and holds a degree in Art History from Oriente University. He is the co-author of the book "Beat the Curve," with Brian Tracy. He is the President and founder of the Cala Enterprises Corporation and the Ismael Cala Foundation

SOURCE Cala Enterprises

Related Links

https://influencerscircle.ismaelcala.com/

