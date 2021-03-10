Ismael Cala convenes a free Meditation Challenge through the app "Escala Meditando"

It will be between March 15 and 22 with the theme of Elevating self-esteem.

MIAMI, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Communicator, author, and strategist Ismael Cala will guide the first meditation challenge of 2021 between March 15 and 22 through the app "Escala Meditando", completely free, with the theme of Elevating self-esteem.

"Self-esteem is one of the most relevant factors for personal well-being and is key to relating to the environment in a positive way. Confidence and value as a human being are precious psychological resources. A healthy individual can resist unpleasant evaluations, both internally and externally, and that is called self-esteem," explained Cala.

Those interested in participating need to:

Download the app "Escala Meditando" on a cell phone and register. Those who already have it simply need to activate notifications to receive an alert when it is available. After registering, activate notifications to receive an alert when each meditation is available. Participants will have 72 hours to complete the daily challenge. Downloading and registration in the app are completely free. "Escala Meditando" is available on Google Play and in the Apple Store.

"Meditation seeks to achieve a state of attention centered on a thought or feeling. It is a life tool that reduces stress and anxiety levels in addition to relieving muscle tension and insomnia," added Ismael Cala.

The meditation challenges will be "The mirror - building my higher self", "My body, my temple - the reflection of beauty", "The family circle - free yourself and value yourself", "Belonging - friendship", "Rhythmic love - to the same beat", " Growth at work - my best self", and "Being the change - a common good".

More information: https://www.appescalameditando.com/reto

ABOUT ISMAEL CALA

Life coach and business strategist For five and a half years, he hosted the primetime show CALA on CNN en Español. Businessman and social entrepreneur He is the author of eight bestsellers on leadership, entrepreneurship, and personal development, including "El Poder de Escuchar" and "Despierta con Cala". Cala was born in Santiago, Cuba in 1969. He graduated from the executive program of the prestigious Singularity University in Silicon Valley (California). Personally trained with great teachers including Deepak Chopra, Tony Robbins, Robin Sharma, Dr. Bruce Lipton, Dr. Joe Dispenza, and John C. Maxwell among others. He is the ambassador of the concept of Corporate Happiness for Latin America. He is the founder and president of Cala Enterprises Corporation and the Ismael Cala Foundation.

SOURCE Cala Enterprises

Related Links

https://www.appescalameditando.com/reto

