Ismael Cala Foundation and Acevedo Foundation announce "Legacy of Light" charity gala

With the aim of raising funds and reaching more vulnerable young people and adolescents in the United States, both foundations are organizing a night which will feature Puerto Rican Olga Tañón as a musical guest.

MIAMI, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ismael Cala Foundation and the Acevedo Foundation are honored to announce the celebration of the Legacy of Light Gala, a charity event that promises to be an unforgettable evening, dedicated to raising funds for the empowerment and education of more than 1,000 vulnerable young people through leadership and personal development programs. The gala will be held in Miami, Florida, on September 7th.

With an atmosphere of elegance and a spirit of solidarity, Legacy of Light is shaping up to be an important milestone in the city's charity events calendar. This celebration will bring together philanthropists, business leaders and celebrities committed to the cause of improving the future of younger generations.

During the gala, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a silent auction to win exclusive items and unique experiences donated by sponsors. The event will also feature a performance by the singer of Puerto Rican origin, Olga Tañón, as well as a gala dinner prepared by renowned chefs.

Ismael Cala, founder of the foundation and renowned communicator and author, expressed his enthusiasm for the event: "Legacy of Light is not just a fundraising night, but a celebration of what we can achieve when we join forces for a common cause. Every ticket purchased, every item auctioned, every donation, brings us closer to the possibility of transforming the lives of thousands of young people who, with their talent and our support, can become the leaders of tomorrow."

Jenisbel Acevedo, president of the Acevedo Foundation, shared her vision for the collaboration: "Participating in Legacy of Light represents a wonderful opportunity to expand our commitment to young people. This gala is a bridge to new opportunities for those who need it most. We are investing in a future where every young person has the tools to shape their own destiny and thereby contribute to building a fairer and more prosperous society."

The Ismael Cala Foundation invites everyone to participate in this unique event. Tickets are now available and all proceeds will go directly to the foundation's youth empowerment programs. For more information on how to buy tickets, make donations or become a sponsor, you can visit the website: https://gala.ismaelcala.com/legacy-of-light-the-gala

About the Ismael Cala Foundation:

The Ismael Cala Foundation seeks to collectively impact the social development of young Hispanic people in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean through leadership, emotional intelligence, and assertive communication programs. Its mission is to achieve the development of infinite human potential through leadership, emotional intelligence and emotion management tools, contextualizing the individual and collective realities of our beneficiaries, and positively transforming their outlook while impacting their present and future, as well as those of their communities.

About the Acevedo Foundation:

The Acevedo Foundation is dedicated to sowing seeds of hope and positive change, based on the belief that it has the transformative power of love and mutual help. Born out of experience and the family business, La Colonia Medical Center, its mission is to offer support, hope and opportunities to those who need it most, especially children and young people, with the aim of building a future with a more just and compassionate society. Inspired by a deep desire to extend a helping hand, it seeks to impact lives directly, fostering compassion and creating a better world, remembering that every action has the power to forge a better future for all.

