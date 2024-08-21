Ismael Cala Foundation and Acevedo Foundation present details of Legacy of Light: The gala that will make Miami shine

With more than 600 people confirmed, this event will feature Venezuelan presenters Raúl González and María Alejandra Requena, as well as artists such as Olga Tañón, Erika Ender and Lena Burke.

MIAMI, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ismael Cala Foundation and the Acevedo Foundation are pleased to announce the highly anticipated Legacy of Light Gala, which will be held September 7 in Miami, Florida. This event, which promises to be an unforgettable night of philanthropy and entertainment, aims to raise funds to empower more than 1,000 vulnerable young people through leadership and personal development programs in the United States.

The event will feature prominent presenters, including Univision's Raúl González and renowned journalist María Alejandra Requena. The evening will be filled with unforgettable moments, with musical performances by renowned artists such as Lena Burke, Erika Ender, who will perform her global hit "Despacito," and iconic Puerto Rican singer Olga Tañón, who will perform a live concert.

The Legacy of Light Gala will bring together more than 600 people, including philanthropists, business leaders, and celebrities committed to the cause. In addition, it will have the support of important sponsors, such as La Colonia Medical Center, CALA Enterprises, Miami Supreme Home Services, Supreme Twins Foundation, The Combined Group, Neiman Marcus, BR Insurance Brickell Travel, L&R Structural Corp, City National Bank, CHG Community Health Group, Hancock Askew & Co, Brown and Brown, Art Dental Studio, Ajs Jewelry, Hope Research Network, Braman Miami, and Gold Pen Realty, among others.

The Gala will also offer a silent auction with exclusive items and unique experiences donated by sponsors, as well as a gala dinner prepared by renowned chefs. This gala is shaping up to be a highlight on Miami's charity calendar, with an atmosphere of elegance and solidarity that promises to inspire all those attending.

About the Ismael Cala Foundation:

The Ismael Cala Foundation seeks to collectively impact the social development of Hispanic youth in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean through leadership, emotional intelligence, and assertive communication programs. Its mission is to achieve the development of infinite human potential through leadership, emotional intelligence and emotion management tools, contextualizing the individual and collective realities of our beneficiaries, and positively transforming their outlook while impacting their present and future, as well as those of their communities.

About the Acevedo Foundation:

The Acevedo Foundation is dedicated to sowing seeds of hope and positive change, based on the belief that it has the transformative power of love and mutual help. Born out of experience and the family business, La Colonia Medical Center, its mission is to offer support, hope and opportunities to those who need them most, especially children and young people, with the aim of building a future with a more just and compassionate society. Inspired by a deep desire to extend a helping hand, it seeks to impact lives directly, fostering compassion and creating a better world, remembering that every action has the power to forge a better future for all.

