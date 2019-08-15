Ismael Cala Foundation to celebrate 50 months of successful work with Gala in Miami on September 14th

MIAMI, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gala Fifty, to celebrate the first 50 months of work of the Ismael Cala Foundation (FIC – Fundación Ismael Cala), will be held on September 14th in Miami. The social occasion is designed as a fundraising event to strengthen Foundation's programs and foster the education and social transformation of children, adolescents and young adults.

Special guests will be putting in an appearance, like Oscar de León and Erika Ender, and the charismatic Daniel Sarcos will host the proceedings. As an additional feature, Erika Ender will be receiving the Philanthropy Award of the Ismael Cala Foundation.

"In 50 months of operation, 6,359 young people from 13 countries in Latin America and the United States have benefited from our programs, which seek to develop their potential and contribute to their well-being and social progress. This outcome has been possible thanks to alliances with other foundations, academic institutions and businesses," Ismael Cala explained.

The renowned communicator, business strategist and philanthropist will also be celebrating his 50th birthday, and the party will be for the benefit of the region's young people.

Gala Fifty will also feature an auction for the benefit of the "Fly a Kite" program, which was launched in Guatemala and aims to reach new countries. Its goal is to provide adolescents with tools for leadership and emotional intelligence.

For information and to reserve a table:

https://gala.calafoundation.org/es

info@calafoundation.org

The Ismael Cala Foundation (ICF; or FIC – Fundación Ismael Cala) is committed to developing the emotional and educational leadership of at-risk children, adolescents and young people in our region, as well as the Hispanic population of the U.S. To accomplish its mission, the ICF has created a variety of programs, among them the Scholarship Distribution program. In alliance with educational institutions, businesses and other social development organizations, it fosters the education and training of young people through distribution of scholarships for classes and/or programs of study for personal and professional improvement, in this way contributing to their well-being and social progress.

SOURCE La Fundación Ismael Cala; Cala Enterprises

Related Links

https://gala.calafoundation.org/es

