Ismael Cala has opened the "Cala Center" in Miami, a unique comprehensive training space for leaders

MIAMI, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- The author, communicator and strategist Ismael Cala has opened the CALA CENTER in Miami, a multipurpose space to host his main events as well as to welcome other happenings to the region.

"The Cala Center is a comprehensive training space for activating the five senses, but also that sixth sense that connects us with nature, with what we are beyond our bodies and with that high-consciousness vibration, of the leaders we want to train," Cala explained.

Located in the southern part of downtown Miami, the Cala Center will be the setting for courses, seminars, and workshops on positive psychology, exponential mindful leadership, epigenetics, neurosciences, emotional intelligence, assertive communication and other activities requested by both the corporate sector and the people.

"After the pandemic, now more than ever, the world needs places where they can disconnect and create peace in the midst of so much uncertainty," Cala added.

The center's opening coincides with some events postponed by the Covid-19 pandemic being resumed, all with increased health safety precautions.

The first in-person workshop given was "Reprogram your Brain: Build Your New Version," which will be followed by "The Science of Forgiving: the Antidote to Anxiety and Depression" (Saturday, February 27) and "Five Pillars for Creating Personal Strength" (with Jacques Giraud, Saturday, March 13).

"Safety is our top priority. Health and safety norms and protocols established by Miami-Dade County will be respected on the date of each activity," the company Cala Enterprises clarified.

The Cala Center will also be open to community, social, cultural and family events.

The Cala Center:

19091 SW 160th St. Miami, FL 33187

www.ismaelcala.com/calacenter/

WhatsApp: +1 305 360 9940

SOURCE Cala Enterprises

Related Links

http://www.ismaelcala.com/calacenter

