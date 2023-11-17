Ismael Cala Kick-Starts Momentum

100 days of training to finish the year with momentum and kick the new year off with abundance

The full program will be available on the Cala.academy platform

MIAMI, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- On November 29 and 30, and December 1, Ismael Cala, life strategist and expert in mindfulness, will be leading a Free Challenge titled "Say no to no" with the objective of preparing participants for Momentum, a 100-day training course that promises to finish off the year with momentum and kick off 2024 with abundance.

The challenge is designed so that those interested in participating will have three moments on each of the three days to connect and apply the teachings that have led Cala to be a reference in terms of personal growth and consciousness expansion.

Each day will be devoted to a different master class topic, specifically: Day 1, mindset and a conscious diet; Day 2, emotions and human relationships + healthy boundaries; and Day 3, generosity, spirituality, and wealth.

In addition to this master class, two meetings will be held each day: one at 7 in the morning to practice automatic writing (or unbridled writing) baptized by Cala as the "morning vomit" (metaphorically speaking) because it seeks precisely to prepare us to "empty" the mind of thoughts, emotions, and sensations, helping us to lighten the day.

Then, during the evenings, 7 pm Miami time, participants will have access to a meditation session that will calm the mind and prepare it for a restorative night's rest.

All this serves as a preamble to the start of Momentum, a unique program that, in the words of Ismael Cala, "will be a journey of transformation to cultivate powerful habits and align you with abundance. Through the daily practice of meditation, writing, physical exercise, and group mentoring, Momentum will give you the tools to: Achieve conscious presence and mindfulness; manifest wealth and prosperity; develop a high-performance mindset; obtain an energized and revitalized body; cultivate mental peace and resilience; and connect with your inner self and purpose.

For further information, visit: https://cf.cala.academy/

About Ismael Cala:

Ismael Cala is a human development and life strategist, journalist, bestselling author, philanthropist, and international speaker. For more than five years, he hosted the show CALA on CNN en español, becoming one of the most beloved and influential communicators in the Americas. He is the president of the business consortium CALA Group and the Ismael Cala Foundation as well as the author of El poder de escuchar, La vida es una piñata, El analfabeto emocional, Un buen hijo de P..., El secreto del bambú and Despierta con Cala, among others. He currently serves as rector of the The Hispanic University of Mentors.

He is the ambassador of the concept Corporate Happiness in Latin America with which he has provided training to more than 400 companies in the US and LATAM.

Winner of the 2013 Ibero-American Personality Award and the illustrious guest of more than a dozen Latin American cities, Ismael has worked with masters such as Deepak Chopra and John C. Maxwell and has trained alongside coaches such as Tony Robbins and Don Miguel Ruiz.

SOURCE Cala Enterprises Corporation