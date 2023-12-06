Ismael Cala launches Andros: a program to unleash the male potential

News provided by

Cala Enterprises Corporation

06 Dec, 2023, 09:05 ET

  • In June 2024, give your masculinity a transformation with this experience designed to free you from stereotypes and help you face your emotional, physical, and sexual challenges 

MIAMI, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Personal and professional development expert, Ismael Cala, announces Andros, a program aimed at empowering Spanish-speaking men on their path to authentic masculinity, scheduled for June 14-16, 2024.

Ismael Cala stated: "Men are taught to resolve their problems internally and not to express their emotions. That's why we created Andros, a program created by men and for men, to help them address their emotional, physical, and sexual challenges in a safe and private environment."

Over the course of these three days, participants will immerse themselves in practical experiences, conferences, mindfulness, and physical exercises, all with the goal of unlocking their masculine potential.

Participating in Ismael Cala's master classes in Andros means also immersing yourself in the wisdom of Ernesto Prieto Gratacós, expert in scientific popularization, and Bruno Torres, yoga specialist. Everyone will share the tools and strategies for energy management in all areas of life.

The event will take place June 14-16 at the Cala Center, on the outskirts of Miami, Florida.

For more information, go to https://andros.ismaelcala.com/

About Ismael Cala:
Ismael Cala is a life coach and human development strategist, journalist,bestselling author, philanthropist, and international speaker. For more than five years, he hosted the show CALA on CNN en español, becoming one of the most beloved and influential communicators in the Americas. He is the president of the business consortium CALA Group and the Ismael Cala Foundation as well as the author of El poder de escuchar, La vida es una piñata, El analfabeto emocional, Un buen hijo de P..., El secreto del bambú and Despierta con Cala, among others. He currently serves as rector of the The Hispanic University of Mentors.

He is the ambassador of the concept Corporate Happiness in Latin America with which he has provided training to more than 400 companies in the US and LATAM.

Winner of the 2013 Ibero-American Personality Award and the illustrious guest of more than a dozen Latin American cities, Ismael has worked with masters such as Deepak Chopra and John C. Maxwell and has trained alongside coaches such as Tony Robbins and Don Miguel Ruiz.

SOURCE Cala Enterprises Corporation

Also from this source

Ismael Cala lanza Andros: Un programa para liberar el potencial masculino

El experto en desarrollo personal y profesional, Ismael Cala, anuncia Andros, un programa destinado a empoderar a hombres de habla hispana en su...

Ismael Cala proposes designating 2024 the most outstanding year of our lives

Personal and professional development specialist, journalist, speaker, and author of eight best-selling books on leadership and emotional...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Image1

Hispanic

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.