Ismael Cala on the panel for Amazon's 5th Literary Award

"It is such a pleasure to be part of this marvelous initiative that amplifies Latin American voices and provides them with an unequaled platform in Spanish and English. I invite all authors to take the challenge and send in their work. This could be the start of a great career," Cala said.

Independent authors may send in their unpublished work through Kindle Direct Publishing (KDP). The prize will be available to any author who publishes their book from July 1 to August 31, 2018 through Amazon's self-publishing service.

To participate, authors must make their work available for sale globally through all Amazon markets, both in printed and digital format. They must also include their titles in KDP Select, set a minimum price of 2.99€, and include PremioLiterario2018 in the metadata field "Key search words." The works that are presented must be original, unpublished, and written in Spanish, with a minimum of 24 pages, and available online at KDP for the duration of the competition. For more information, go to www.amazon.com/premioliterario.

The winner of the event will be announced in the middle of September.

In this 2018 edition, titles will be reviewed based on criteria such as commercial viability, creativity, originality and the quality of the writing. Five finalists will be chosen, with one winner of the 5th Amazon Literary Award.

ABOUT ISMAEL CALA

Life and business strategist. Businessman and social entrepreneur. Journalist. Author of eight best-selling books in the areas of leadership, enterprise and personal development, including "El poder de escuchar," (The Power of Listening), and "Despierta con Cala" (Awaken with Cala). Ambassador of the concept of Corporate Happiness in Latin America. Cala was born in Santiago de Cuba (1969) and has a degree in Art History from Universidad de Oriente. He is coauthor of the book "Beat the Curve," with Brian Tracy. He graduated from the School of Communication at the University of York in Toronto, and has a diploma from Seneca College in Television Production. He is President and founder of Cala Enterprises Corporation and the Ismael Cala Foundation.

