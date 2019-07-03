Ismael Cala, on the panel of the Amazon Award for Spanish-language authors

For the first time in the history of the event, Prime Video will select an author to create an audiovisual production.

The works must be self-published on Kindle Direct Publishing (KDP) between July 1 and August 31, 2019 .

MIAMI, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazon has announced its celebration of the traditional Literary Award for Spanish-Language Authors. This time, in its sixth edition, it will include something new, offering one of the finalists a contract to create a movie or a series of their work on Prime Video.

The winner will receive a prize of five thousand dollars, a marketing contract, and a publishing contract with Amazon Publishing in digital, printed and audio format. The work will also be translated into English, French, German or Italian, and will be available worldwide through Amazon.

Ismael Cala, best-selling author, communicator and conference presenter, will be part of the panel that will judge the authors' works, along with Blanca Miosi, Fernando Gamboa, Isabel Acuña, Javier Aznar and Carlos Liévano.

"In its sixth edition, the competition will continue to focus on literary talent in the Spanish language, but now also an audiovisual creation. This is a unique opportunity to promote independent authors," Cala said from Jerez de la Frontera (Spain), where he participated in the event "School of Emotions. The experience."

The authors will have to publish their original works that are a maximum of 24 pages, through Kindle Direct Publishing (KDP), Amazon's self-publishing service, between July 1 and August 31, 2019.

The name of the winner will be announced in December 2019. All information and more can be found at www.amazon.es/premioliterario .

In this year's edition, and for the first time in the history of the event, Prime Video will assess the finalists of this and other KDP competitions in other languages, and it will select an author who will have the opportunity to sign a contract to create an audiovisual production, in addition to receiving an advance payment of 10,000 dollars. The winner will be announced in March 2020.

ABOUT ISMAEL CALA

Life and business strategist. He presents and directs the interview show, CALA, which is broadcast in twenty countries. For five and a half years, Ismael Cala hosted the show CALA at prime time on CNN en Español. Businessman and social entrepreneur. Author of eight best-selling books in the areas of leadership, enterprise and personal development, including "El poder de escuchar," (The Power of Listening), and "Despierta con Cala" (Awaken with Cala). Cala was born in Santiago de Cuba (1969) and has a degree in Art History from Universidad de Oriente. He is coauthor of the book "Beat the Curve," with Brian Tracy. He graduated from the School of Communication at the University of York in Toronto, and has a diploma from Seneca College in Television Production. He is President and founder of Cala Enterprises Corporation and the Ismael Cala Foundation.

