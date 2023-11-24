Ismael Cala proposes designating 2024 the most outstanding year of our lives

  • Over the course of two days and in the company of honored guests, the renowned guide and mentor will lead this event in Miami, closing the current year and kicking off a new stage full of productivity, achievements, and prosperity.

MIAMI, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Personal and professional development specialist, journalist, speaker, and author of eight best-selling books on leadership and emotional development, Ismael Cala, will be in Miami on December 2 and 3 accompanied by distinguished guests in the seminar-experience called "Manifest Your Destiny." This is an intensive journey to learn how to obtain desired results, identify internal obstacles, strengthen focus, and apply techniques that balance the mind, emotions, body, and soul.

Ismael Cala said, "When you type in a search engine like Google®: "What are my hopes for the next year?" countless answers come up. This shows us that defining our aspirations for the coming year is intrinsic to being human. Wouldn't it be beneficial to take two days away from the daily hustle and bustle, to design an existence rich in meaning, and achieve my goals in the next 365 days of 2024? That is the proposal of Manifest Your Destiny."

Over the two days, attendees will be immersed in practical experiences, lectures, mindfulness exercises, and physical dynamics, all with the aim of projecting a 2024 full of success and wealth.

In addition to Ismael Cala's keynote speeches, Manifest Your Destiny will be enriched with the presence of personalities such as Dr. Maritza Fuentes, master coach Jacques Giraud, and yoga expert Bruno Torres. They will all share tools and strategies to maintain the cap towards success.

The event will take place on Saturday, December 2nd and Sunday, December 3rd at the Cala Center, located just outside of Miami, Florida.

For more details, log on at https://manifiestatudestino.ismaelcala.com/

About Ismael Cala:

Ismael Cala is a human development and life strategist, journalist, bestselling author, philanthropist, and international speaker. For more than five years, he hosted the show CALA on CNN en español, becoming one of the most beloved and influential communicators in the Americas. He is the president of the business consortium CALA Group and the Ismael Cala Foundation as well as the author of El poder de escuchar, La vida es una piñata, El analfabeto emocional, Un buen hijo de P..., El secreto del bambú and Despierta con Cala, among others. He currently serves as rector of the The Hispanic University of Mentors.

He is the ambassador of the concept Corporate Happiness in Latin America with which he has provided training to more than 400 companies in the US and LATAM.

Winner of the 2013 Ibero-American Personality Award and the illustrious guest of more than a dozen Latin American cities, Ismael has worked with masters such as Deepak Chopra and John C. Maxwell and has trained alongside coaches such as Tony Robbins and Don Miguel Ruiz.

