Ismael Cala receives Banner of Peace in Buenos Aires

MIAMI, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sunday, February 9, Ismael Cala, bestselling author and life strategist, received the Banner of Peace in Buenos Aires, Argentina, from the organization Mil Milenios de Paz ('A Thousand Millennia of Peace').

In addition, the Ismael Cala Foundation has been named an Embassy of Peace, under the patronage of Jorge Patrono.

At the 76th Ceremony and Delivery of the Banner, a guided meditation for world peace was performed.

"This is a very high honor that requires us each day to act as leaders, with consistency, from the heart, and in service to others. We are committed to continue awakening and raising awareness through our activities for the Foundation and through each one of us acting on a personal level. Thanks to Mil Milenios de Paz for this beautiful reminder of what we can do as human beings to contribute to peace," said Ismael Cala.

The former host of CNN en Español went to Buenos Aires after taking part in the America Business Forum 2020, at Punta del Este, Uruguay, which is considered "the Davos of Latin America." At the Forum, he served as host of the event's main activities, and interviewed a number of key figures, among them, President Elect of Uruguay, Luis Alberto Lacalle Pou.

ABOUT ISMAEL CALA

A life and business strategist, Ismael Cala is the host of an interview program that airs in some twenty countries. For five and a half years he was the host of CALA on CNN en Español. A businessman and social entrepreneur. Author of eight bestsellers on themes of leadership, entrepreneurship and personal development, including El poder de escuchar ('The power of listening'), and Despierta con Cala ('Wake up with Cala'). Cala was born in Santiago de Cuba in 1969, and holds a degree in Art History from Oriente University. He is the co-author of the book "Beat the Curve," with Brian Tracy. He is the President and founder of the Cala Enterprises Corporation and the Ismael Cala Foundation

SOURCE Cala Enterprises