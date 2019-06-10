Ismael Cala returns to international TV on channel VePlus

MIAMI, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ismael Cala interview show, produced by Cala Enterprises, will be broadcast daily starting on June 17 on the international channel VePlus, present in more than 19 countries, basically Latin America and the Caribbean, as well as in Spain and the United States. It will have a potential audience of more than 15 million households.

"I'm back on traditional TV, just as I promised when I decided to take a break in 2016. During all this time I've kept my show on YouTube, a podcast and the rest of my work as a lecturer and strategist, which will keep on going. I'm happy to be joining the VePlus family through a global distribution agreement," Ismael Cala said in Miami.

For his part, Jonathan Blum, President of Cisneros Media, had this to say: "It's a great pleasure for us to add Cara a Cala ('Face to face with Cala') to VePlus' global programming. We're sure that our audience will be very happy to see Ismael Cala in their households once again."

Cala's interview show will be appearing on the following signals at the following times:

-VePlus Venezuela: Monday to Friday, 9:00 PM

-VePlus Latinoamérica: Monday to Friday, 9:00 PM (Colombia time)

-VePlus USA: Saturday, 7:00 PM EST

-VePlus España: Sunday 1:00 AM (Madrid time)

Cala's program is a showcase for interesting people with extraordinary lives; a show featuring intimate, emotional interviews that go into depth and are always entertaining. At present, it is already airing in the United States and Puerto Rico on MegaTV, Monday to Friday and Sundays. Furthermore, in Paraguay, it's available on Ñandutí TV.

ABOUT ISMAEL CALA

A life and business strategist, for five and a half years he was the prime-time host of CALA on CNN en Español. A businessman and social entrepreneur. Author of eight bestsellers on themes of leadership, entrepreneurship and personal development, including El poder de escuchar ('The power of listening'), and Despierta with Cala ('Wake up with Cala'). Cala was born in Santiago de Cuba in 1969, and holds a degree in Art History from Oriente University. He is the co-author of the book "Beat the Curve," with Brian Tracy. He graduated from the School of Communication at York University in Toronto. He is President and founder of the Cala Enterprises Corporation and the Ismael Cala Foundation

ABOUT VEPLUS

VePlus is the brand for Cisneros Media's subscription TV signal, present in more than 19 countries in Latin America, the Caribbean, Spain and the United States. VePlus reaches more than 15 million households. Its programming includes the genres most widely accepted by Spanish speaking audiences: telenovelas, talk shows and varieties. Cisneros Media creates, produces and distributes innovative content for all platforms globally, with a track record that goes back more than 60 years with 30,000 hours of original programming distributed to more than 100 countries in more than 20 languages.

