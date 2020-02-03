Ismael Cala to host America Business Forum 2020, considered "the Davos of Latin America"

MIAMI, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ismael Cala, life strategist, author and communicator, will be the official host at America Business Forum 2020, the largest global forum of leaders in Latin America, which will be held at Punta del Este (Uruguay), and will be attended by more than 5,000 government officials, representatives of the private sector and NGOs.

The gathering, scheduled for February 7, 2020, constitutes a unique opportunity for understanding the present moment, forecasting the region's future and creating a space for interaction and networking among key global leaders of the highest impact.

"The 2020 gathering provides an awakening for the region. It's time for a game change in our approach to the world of business and productivity, to see it in a holistic context encompassing wellbeing, the culture of peace, and the development of our countries. I'll be interviewing business executives, people who through their example have given us a legacy of success, though we'll also be talking about their failures and some of the things they've had to learn," Ismael Cala explained.

Committed to innovation and technological development in a world that's sustainable and given to gender equality, the America Business Forum will feature the participation of CEOs, political leaders and high impact entrepreneurs who will be sharing their life stories and vision in a globalized and changing world. Speakers will attempt to inspire and help their listeners to understand the evolution of our role in the process of generating value in a variety of areas of interest, such as technology, sports, sustainability, entertainment, journalism and fashion, and thus start driving change and global impacts from Latin America.

Ignacio González, President of the America Business Forum, said that the project has "the potential to transform Punta del Este into the Davos of Latin America."

"In this context, Ismael Cala is the ideal host for initiating us into this journey, not only because of his personal warmth, his journalistic discipline and his great ability as an interviewer, but also for what he himself represents as a leader of renewal in our time," adds González.

America Business Forum will take place at the Punta Convention Center, on February 7, starting at 9:00 o'clock. Speakers will include Italian entrepreneur Giuseppe Cipriani, Argentine actor and producer Adrián Suar, Chilean actor Benjamín Vicuña, Uruguayan filmmaker Federico Álvarez, television host Don Francisco, psychologist Pilar Sordo and neuroscientist Facundo Manes.

ABOUT ISMAEL CALA

A life and business strategist, Ismael Cala is the host of an interview program that airs in some twenty countries. For five and a half years he was the host of CALA on CNN en Español. A businessman and social entrepreneur. Author of eight bestsellers on themes of leadership, entrepreneurship and personal development, including El poder de escuchar ('The power of listening'), and Despierta con Cala ('Wake up with Cala'). Cala was born in Santiago de Cuba in 1969, and holds a degree in Art History from Oriente University. He is the co-author of the book "Beat the Curve," with Brian Tracy. He is the President and founder of the Cala Enterprises Corporation and the Ismael Cala Foundation.

SOURCE Cala Enterprises

Related Links

https://americabusiness.com/en

