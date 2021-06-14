Ismail Sirdah Explains How to Ensure You Are Getting The Right Promoter For your Event

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. and DULUTH, Ga., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

GO WITH THE EXPERT

If you're going to hire an independent event promoter, like Lulu Productions in Dekalb County, Georgia, then it's best to go with a team or individual who are experts in their field. For example, Ismail Sirdah's Lulu Promotions has grown to become the number one promotion company in Georgia within the Hispanic and Latino markets. In essence, they are experts when it comes to this demographic; understanding what types of events will attract this demographic, and what types of marketing materials will reach this demographic most effectively. The key is to find an event promoter that is an expert in whatever genre or type of event you're putting on. Are you throwing an LGBTQ+ event? The more niche your event promoter is, the more successful they will be at promoting your event.



HIRE SOMEONE WHO WILL PRIORITIZE RELATIONSHIPS

Every businessman knows that strong relationships are the backbone of business, shares Ismail Sirdah. If you are a venue that doesn't have a great reputation within the entertainment industry, then hiring an event promoter is a must. After all, everyone within the industry knows that if a venue isn't well received, artists simply won't agree to play there.



GET REFERENCES

According to Ismail Sirdah, if you're hiring a new employee, you always request references. Hiring an event promoter is no different. Thus, it is up to you to do your due diligence and check their references. The only way to know if they are good at their job is to get in touch with their previous clients. Ask the event promoter what other local businesses or event venues they have worked with and ask for the contact information for each of these references. Having this information will certainly help you decide if that promoter is right for you, shares Ismail Sirdah.



HAVE AN IMPROMPTU BRAINSTORMING SESSION

When hiring an event promoter, Ismail Sirdah always recommends that while interviewing them, you ask them to brainstorm a few ideas regarding how they would promote your event. After all, being able to think on your feet is a crucial skill event promoters must possess. Plus, by asking this question, you'll get a feel for their style of event promotion, their experience in the field, and how much they bothered to prepare for the interview.



