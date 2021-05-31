Ismail Sirdah Identifies The Best Blog Sites For Event Promoters

DULUTH, Ga. and GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga., May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GALLUS EVENTS

Gallus Events is an event consulting agency that specializes in guiding event promoters to support both in-person and virtual events. The website offers a variety of services, but industry knowledge on their blog is, of course, free.

EVENTBRITE

Eventbrite is an event management online platform that helps promoters plan, market, and manage their events. As one of the leading event SaaS providers in the hospitality industry, Eventbrite's blog is one of the best out there.

EVENT PLANNING BLUEPRINT

Event Planning Blueprint is an online training destination for many aspiring event planners and promoters. Courses offer completion certificates but do come at a cost.

The Event Planning Blueprint blog, however, is completely free and packed full of value for new and experienced event managers alike. Blog titles feature social media tips, ideas on environmental sustainability, event client management, and more.

HUBB

Hubb is a popular software solution for event planners. As such, the website also hosts a first-class blog covering a host of event management related topics.

And because Hubb is an event engagement platform, its blog content offers great insight into how to increase participation during events, whether they be in-person or virtual, says Ismail Sirdah.

BIZZABO

Bizzabo is a Hubb competitor that also delivers an amazing blog to help event promoters. One way in which its content is unique is that it delivers great tips for obtaining sponsorships — a task that remains one of the most stressful duties for event planners.

HUBSPOT

Hubspot is not strictly an event promotion brand, but its forte is social media and content marketing. A promoter's social media skills can make or break a marketing event. As such, Hubspot's blog is a gold mine for event planners.

Social media platforms are developing fast, and Hubspot's editorial team is one of the best for keeping up with these trends. Hubspot Academy is also completely free and allows event promoters to secure vocational certificates in marketing and social media management.

ISMAIL SIRDAH ON SOCIAL TABLES

Social Tables is another event management software platform and its blog content offers many of the same insights that one will find on Bizzabo and Hubb.

Contributors address specific event concerns (for example, recent titles address wedding planning and event budgeting), as well as how to run successful events during COVID-19 restrictions, says Ismail Sirdah. Other common topics are catering, outdoor events, and venue management.

