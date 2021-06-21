Ismail Sirdah on What to Prioritize When Hosting an Event

DULUTH, Ga. and TUCKER, Ga., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health and Safety

First and foremost, now more than ever before safety must be the top priority when hosting a live event. Although event promoters might feel tempted to flout the rules surrounding live events in Georgia, it is of the utmost importance that all event planning companies strictly adhere to said rules in the name of safety. Further, the more that event promoters start hosting events that coincide with state guidelines, the more people will get used to it and the less backlash there will be.

Overall, Ismail Sirdah asserts that it is the responsibility of the event planning company to stay up to date on the latest national, state, and local public health directives and act accordingly.

Regular Communication

Second to safety is communication, shares Ismail Sirdah. This actually relates to safety as in addition to hosting an event that is safe to attend, you need to be communicating regularly and openly about what each attendee needs to do in order to stay safe. All safety procedures should be communicated to event attendees numerous times. Information regarding the guidelines that attendees must follow and any items they are required to bring such as face coverings should be listed on the event's website, social media pages, and in email blasts. You may also want to have this information as part of the actual ticket.

Ismail Sirdah on Event Staff

Large-scale events often have plenty of event staff, shares Ismail Sirdah. But now, event planners and promoters need to remember that additional security and staff will likely be required in order to enforce safety measures. Even if the event is smaller than those of the past, (in Georgia, for example, gatherings are currently limited to 200 people), there will still be a need for lots of staff and security to properly monitor all attendees and enforce guidelines.

