iSmash Celebrates Milestone, Sells 50th Franchise Unit in Huntington Beach, CA, Amidst Unprecedented Growth

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iSmash, the nation's only rage room franchise, is proud to announce the sale of its 50th franchise unit, now set to open in Huntington Beach, California. This significant milestone marks a new chapter in the company's rapid expansion across the United States. With 37 new franchises sold in the past six months alone, iSmash is quickly establishing itself as one of the fastest-growing entertainment brands in the country, offering customers a unique experience where fun meets stress relief through smashing old, unwanted items.

"Reaching 50 units is a proud moment for iSmash and speaks to the demand for immersive entertainment experiences that provide an escape from the everyday," said Steven Shortino, Founder and CEO of iSmash. "Our franchisees are at the heart of our growth, and we're thrilled to support a passionate network of entrepreneurs who believe in our vision."

Franchisees like Melissa Matassa of Farmingdale, New York, and Robert Knapp of Tampa, Florida, are experiencing firsthand the unique success that iSmash offers. "My first impression of the business model left me intrigued to investigate and understand more," said Melissa Matassa, who opened her Farmingdale location in January 2024. "After visiting the Syracuse store and meeting Steve and Jacquie, I knew I wanted to be part of iSmash. I am supported, encouraged, and continue to share the family-friendly vision in my location. I believe iSmash has only just begun, and I am completely satisfied with my decision to join this team!"

Robert Knapp, who launched iSmash in Tampa in August 2023, echoed Melissa's enthusiasm. "Investing in iSmash is one of the best things I could have done! The franchise is well run, we have support from leadership, and a business model built for success. All the experiences are in mainstream culture right now, so strike while the iron is hot! You won't be sorry."

As a brand, iSmash is dedicated to making an impact through a mix of high-energy activities—Rage Room, Black Light Splatter Painting, and Axe Throwing—offering high-margin experiences that resonate with families, friends, and coworkers alike. With iSmash, franchisees have access to a proven playbook that includes support in site selection, construction management, marketing, and an efficient supply chain, all while keeping start-up costs competitive.

"Franchisees often see immediate results," added Steven Shortino. "We're making a name for ourselves not only because of the concept but because of the success our franchisees are experiencing from day one."

With the growing digitization of entertainment options, iSmash brings a much-needed break from screens and a way to create unforgettable, in-person memories. Backed by a unique business model and unparalleled support, iSmash is well-positioned to reach new heights and continue its mission to become a household name in entertainment across the globe.

iSmash is the first and only Rage Room franchise in the United States, offering customers a unique experience where they can smash away stress and have fun in a safe, controlled environment. With a rapidly growing presence across the country, iSmash is revolutionizing the entertainment industry, providing franchisees with a highly profitable business model and extensive support.

