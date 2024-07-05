iSmash Tampa Franchise Owners Expand with Four New Locations in Florida

TAMPA, Fla., July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iSmash, the nation's premier rage room brand, is excited to announce that the franchisees of the Tampa location are acquiring four new locations across Florida. This significant expansion comes just months after the phenomenal success of their original Tampa store.

iSmash Tampa owners Bobby Knapp and Dave Segui at the official ribbon cutting of iSmash Tampa! A smash session at iSmash Tampa is always a blast for everyone!

The Tampa franchisees, Dave Segui, Robert Knapp, Scott Laviano, and Silvio Freire were the pioneering investors who first brought the iSmash brand to Florida. Their initial venture into the rage room industry has been met with overwhelming success, sparking a rapid expansion within the state.

"We are thrilled with the response we've received at our Tampa location," said Dave Segui, co-owner of the Tampa iSmash franchise. "The incredible feedback and high demand from our customers have driven us to expand quickly, and we're excited to bring the iSmash experience to more communities across Florida."

iSmash, known as the #1 Rage Room brand in the country, offers a unique and exhilarating experience for customers looking to relieve stress and have fun. As the largest rage room franchise in the United States, iSmash has established a nationwide presence, delivering a safe and controlled environment for participants to smash and break various items. They also offer black light splatter paint sessions and axe throwing all under one roof.

"iSmash has set the standard for rage rooms in the industry," said Robert Knapp. "Our Tampa location's success is a testament to the brand's quality and the growing demand for innovative and engaging recreational activities."

Scott Laviano added, "The decision to acquire four additional locations was a natural progression for us. We are confident that the new locations will replicate the success we've had in Tampa and bring joy to even more Floridians."

The new iSmash locations will be strategically situated to cater to a wide audience, making it easier for more people to access the unparalleled iSmash experience. Each new site will feature the same high standards of safety, customer service, and excitement that have made the Tampa location a hit.

For more information about iSmash and the new Florida locations, please visit www.ismashusa.com or contact:

Media Contact:

Jacquie Shortino

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

585-755-5298

About iSmash:

iSmash is the leading rage room franchise in the United States, offering a unique and fun way for people to relieve stress by smashing and breaking various items in a safe and controlled environment. With locations nationwide, iSmash continues to expand its footprint, providing an exhilarating experience to customers across the country.

SOURCE iSmash Franchise