ISMIE Adds Two New Osteopathic Partnerships

CHICAGO, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ISMIE Mutual Insurance Company is pleased to announce new affinity program partnerships with the Iowa Osteopathic Medical Association (IOMA) and the Ohio Osteopathic Association (OOA). Through the program, IOMA and OOA members will receive access to ISMIE's risk management program, discount credits and other benefits that come with ISMIE coverage. Physicians coming out of residency will be eligible for special discounted coverage.

"We are very pleased to begin our newest affinity partnerships with osteopaths in Iowa and Ohio," said ISMIE Chairman Paul H. DeHaan, M.D. "With this announcement, ISMIE now has agreements with four state osteopathic associations. We find that ISMIE's comprehensive approach to providing medical professional liability coverage aligns nicely with how DOs approach patient care."

ISMIE is a premier provider of medical professional liability insurance, offering products that maximize protection and minimize worry. Founded by physicians in 1976 in one of the nation's most challenging medical liability environments, ISMIE remains physician-led with a unique understanding of evolving patient care needs. ISMIE Mutual is an admitted carrier in 11 states and the District of Columbia, and authorized to provide coverage for professionals and facilities in all 50 states through its subsidiary ISMIE Indemnity.



Iowa Osteopathic Medical Association

The Iowa Osteopathic Medical Association is a voice for over 1,000 osteopathic physicians licensed in Iowa. IOMA members can access the new ISMIE affinity program through program administrator Arlington Roe . IOMA members can access more information and request a quote at www.ismie.com/IOMA , or by visiting with ISMIE representatives at the Upper Midwest Osteopathic Health Conference on May 2, 2019, in Des Moines, IA.

Ohio Osteopathic Association

The Ohio Osteopathic Association is a nonprofit professional association that advocates for Ohio's more than 4,700 licensed osteopathic physicians. Ohio osteopaths who are members of the OOA can access the ISMIE affinity program through program administrator Flagship Healthcare . OOA members can visit www.ismie.com/OOA for more information and to request a quote, or by visiting with ISMIE representatives at the Ohio Osteopathic Symposium on April 25-27, 2019, in Columbus, OH.

ISMIE Mutual Insurance Company, founded in 1976, is rated A- (Excellent) by A.M. Best.

Dr. DeHaan is an orthopaedic surgeon from McHenry, Illinois.

For more information about ISME's state osteopathic partnerships, contact underwriting@ismie.com or 800-782-4767.

