ISMIE Adds Washington, D.C. to Coverage Map

ISMIE is a premier provider of medical professional liability insurance and offers products that maximize protection and minimize worry. Health professionals in the District will now have access to ISMIE's top-tier risk management program, cyber liability protection and highly regarded claims services.

"ISMIE and our broker partners are excited to serve the diverse range of medical professionals in the nation's capital with a growing range of products and services available to ISMIE's national audience," said ISMIE Chairman Paul H. DeHaan, MD. "We are looking forward to supporting new policyholders caring for patients throughout the District and expansion areas beyond."

ISMIE Mutual Insurance Company is among the ten largest physician liability carriers in the nation.

The company, founded in 1976, is completely physician-owned. ISMIE is rated A- (Excellent) by A.M. Best.

Dr. DeHaan is an orthopaedic surgeon from McHenry, Illinois.

