ISMIE Indemnity Coverage Now Available in All 50 States

With approval from state insurance regulators, ISMIE Indemnity is positioned to deliver its top-tier protection and customized solutions to medical professionals and facilities throughout the United States. ISMIE Mutual also continues to expand its writing platform and offers medical liability products on an admitted basis in 10 states and the District of Columbia.

"This is a milestone for ISMIE, which has been serving dedicated clinicians and facilities in some of the nation's toughest practice environments since 1976," said ISMIE Chairman Paul H. DeHaan, M.D. "Now in our fifth decade, we are available in all 50 states, helping practices expand physically or digitally with competitive coverage and pricing options on a variety of medical liability solutions."

ISMIE Indemnity's medical professional liability and healthcare facilities products are offered through wholesale and retail broker networks across the U.S.

ISMIE Mutual Insurance Company, founded in 1976, is completely physician-owned and rated A- (Excellent) by A.M. Best. Dr. DeHaan is an orthopaedic surgeon from McHenry, Illinois.

To learn more about ISMIE Indemnity's products and service offerings, visit www.ismie.com/growth. Contact underwriting@ismie.com to connect with one of ISMIE's authorized wholesale and retail brokers.

