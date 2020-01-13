ISMIE Mutual Admitted in Florida

CHICAGO, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the ISMIE Mutual Insurance Company announced that the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation approved the company's rate and forms filing.

With this recent development, ISMIE is able to offer Florida health professionals and medical structures of all types our customized medical liability coverage on both an admitted and non-admitted basis. ISMIE policyholders now have access to a wide range of ISMIE's core products, which include top-tier risk management support and highly-regarded claims services.

"We are pleased to secure admission in Florida," said ISMIE Chairman Paul H. DeHaan, MD. He added, "A significant number of our current policyholders operate under complex multistate structures. Extending ISMIE Mutual's coverage availability in Florida fills a strategic need for many of our insureds."

Coverage through the ISMIE subsidiary ISMIE Indemnity has previously been available to Florida policyholders. Adding ISMIE Mutual as an option allows for greater flexibility to support coverage needs. Access to ISMIE Mutual coverage options in Florida is available through ISMIE's roster of appointed brokers.

ISMIE is a premier provider of medical professional liability insurance, offering products that maximize protection and minimize worry. Founded by physicians in 1976 in one of the nation's most challenging medical liability environments, ISMIE remains physician-led with a unique understanding of evolving patient care needs in ever-expanding health care environments. With the addition of Florida, ISMIE Mutual is an admitted carrier in 14 states and the District of Columbia, and through its ISMIE Indemnity subsidiary protects health professionals in all 50 states.

A.M. Best recently affirmed ISMIE's Financial Strength Rating as A- (Excellent).

