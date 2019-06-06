ISMIE Mutual Admitted in Texas

CHICAGO, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the ISMIE Mutual Insurance Company announced that Texas insurance regulators have approved the company's rate and forms filing. Growing its foothold in Texas is a significant step for the medical professional liability carrier's national expansion.

With this recent development, ISMIE is able to offer Texas physicians, health professionals and medical entities of all types our customized medical liability coverage. New policyholders will gain access to a wide range of ISMIE's core products, which include top-tier risk management products, cyber liability protection, and highly regarded claims services.

"Obtaining approvals in Texas in 2019 was an important strategic goal for ISMIE," said ISMIE Chairman Paul H. DeHaan, MD. He added, "We previously established our presence in Texas through our subsidiary ISMIE Indemnity, so we benefit from having an understanding of the Texas market. Being an admitted carrier allows more coverage options for our current and future policyholders."

Dr. DeHaan noted, "Texas hosts a vibrant, innovative and growing medical community. ISMIE offers that community a broad range of risk management and medical liability products. We are working with top-tier Texas-based distribution partners and expect significant interest to come from the Texas market."

ISMIE is a premier provider of medical professional liability insurance, offering products that maximize protection and minimize worry. Founded by physicians in 1976 in one of the nation's most challenging medical liability environments, ISMIE remains physician-led with a unique understanding of evolving patient care needs in ever-expanding health care environments. With the addition of Texas, ISMIE Mutual is an admitted carrier in 13 states and the District of Columbia, and through its ISMIE Indemnity subsidiary protects health professionals in all 50 states.

ISMIE Mutual Insurance Company, founded in 1976, is rated A- (Excellent) by A.M. Best.

Dr. DeHaan is an orthopaedic surgeon from McHenry, Illinois.

