Dr. DeHaan, previously ISMIE vice chairman, has been elected to succeed Dr. Harold L. Jensen as Chairman of its Board of Directors. As an active ISMIE board member, Dr. DeHaan has been an integral leader of ISMIE's business development and expansion. As vice chairman, Dr. DeHaan helped lead the strategy for ISMIE's national expansion that is currently adding new policyholders in 48 states and three U.S. territories.

"We are in a pivotal time in health care and practice environments are changing rapidly," said Dr. DeHaan, who has been a longtime ISMIE policyholder. "ISMIE's protection and risk management services are at the center of this evolution, fueling new products and new partners. I'm very proud to continue ISMIE's tradition of innovation as we support clinicians in the many roles they'll fill throughout their careers. ISMIE is their constant."

ISMIE's leadership was further reinforced with the election of Peter E. Eupierre, M.D. as Vice-Chairman and orthopaedic surgeon Richard A. Geline, M.D. as Secretary/Treasurer. Dr. Eupierre is an internal medicine specialist and most recently held ISMIE's Secretary/Treasurer position. Dr. Geline is a longtime board member who previously chaired the underwriting committee. Dr. DeHaan commented, "Dr. Eupierre and Dr. Geline are talented physicians with long histories of leadership. ISMIE stands to benefit from their commitment to medicine."

At its annual meeting, ISMIE also elected two new directors; ISMIE is pleased to welcome gastroenterologist Adrienne L. Fregia, M.D. and internist Dennis G. Norem, M.D. to its Board.

ISMIE Mutual Insurance Company is among the ten largest physician liability carriers in the nation.

The company, founded in 1976, is completely physician-owned. ISMIE is rated A- (Excellent) by A.M. Best.



FOR INFORMATION, CONTACT:

John Maszinski, office: (312) 580-6440

cell: (312) 608-3620

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ismie-mutual-elects-new-officers-300649191.html

SOURCE ISMIE Mutual Insurance Company

Related Links

http://www.ismie.com

