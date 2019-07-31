ISMIE Mutual Partners with Kentucky DOs

CHICAGO, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ISMIE Mutual Insurance Company is pleased to announce a new affinity program partnership with the Kentucky Osteopathic Medical Association (KOMA). Through the program, KOMA members will receive access to ISMIE's risk management services, premium discounts and other benefits that come with ISMIE coverage. Physicians coming out of residency also will be eligible for special discounts.

"We look forward to serving the members of KOMA through this exciting new affinity partnership," said ISMIE Chairman Paul H. DeHaan, MD. "KOMA joins the Indiana, Iowa, Ohio and Pennsylvania state osteopathic associations as ISMIE affinity partners. We find that ISMIE's comprehensive approach to providing medical professional liability coverage aligns nicely with how DOs approach patient care."

ISMIE is a premier provider of medical professional liability insurance, offering products that maximize protection and minimize worry. Founded by physicians in 1976 in one of the nation's most challenging medical liability environments, ISMIE remains physician-led with a unique understanding of evolving patient care needs. ISMIE Mutual is an admitted carrier in 13 states and the District of Columbia, and authorized to provide coverage for professionals and facilities in all 50 states through its subsidiary ISMIE Indemnity.

Kentucky osteopathic physicians who are members of KOMA can access the ISMIE affinity program through all ISMIE-appointed brokers – including program administrator Professionals' Insurance Agency, Inc. KOMA members can access more information and request a quote at www.ismie.com/KOMA.

ISMIE Mutual Insurance Company, founded in 1976, is rated A- (Excellent) by A.M. Best.

Dr. DeHaan is an orthopaedic surgeon from McHenry, Illinois.

For more information about ISME's state osteopathic partnerships, contact underwriting@ismie.com or 800-782-4767.

