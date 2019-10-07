ISMIE Mutual Supports Independent Doctors with New Discount Program

CHICAGO, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ISMIE Mutual Insurance Company is pleased to announce a new affinity program partnership with the Association of Independent Doctors (AID). This national program is open to all AID members in good standing. When they choose ISMIE for their medical liability coverage, AID members receive a 10 percent premium discount and gain access to ISMIE's risk management services and other exceptional benefits. Based upon individual underwriting, AID members will also be eligible for additional premium discounts. To establish this program, AID collaborated with ISMIE-Endorsed broker, HUB International.

"This new partnership aligns perfectly with ISMIE's expansion plan given ISMIE's history as a physician-founded insurer," said ISMIE Chairman Paul H. DeHaan, M.D. He added, "ISMIE understands what drives AID members and looks forward to standing with them as an ally as they care for patients."

"We had been looking to partner with a national medical liability insurance company that shared our values and mission," said Marni Jameson Carey, AID's executive director. "ISMIE is a perfect fit for AID as it is a highly respected, reliable carrier that can write medical professional liability insurance in all 50 states, and is committed to protecting doctors." Moreover, she added, "By helping independent doctors' bottom lines, we help them survive in a challenging market."

Global brokerage firm HUB International is also part of the new alliance. Its nationwide team of agents will work to process applications for AID members seeking the discount benefit. The program, which had a soft launch in August, is, as of this week, available to all AID members nationwide.

"We truly support the philosophy and mission of AID as an association," said Daniel Nissi, HUB's Chief Marketing Officer, HUB Healthcare. "We have a great rapport with ISMIE and feel they offer the experience, knowledge and bandwidth to make this medical professional liability program successful."

AID members can access the ISMIE affinity program through all ISMIE-appointed brokers, including program administrator HUB International . AID members can find information and request a quote at www.ismie.com/AID .

ISMIE Mutual Insurance Company, founded in 1976, has an "excellent" rating of A- from A.M. Best. ISMIE is a premier provider of medical professional liability insurance, offering products that maximize protection and minimize worry. Founded by physicians in 1976 in one of the nation's most challenging medical liability environments, ISMIE remains physician-led with a unique understanding of evolving patient care needs. ISMIE Mutual is an admitted carrier in 14 states and the District of Columbia, and authorized to provide coverage for professionals and facilities in all 50 states through its excess and surplus subsidiary ISMIE Indemnity. Dr. DeHaan is an orthopaedic surgeon from McHenry, Ill.

Founded in 2013, the Association of Independent Doctors represents physicians and dentists in over 40 states. The fast-growing national nonprofit trade association is dedicated to supporting independent doctors who have lacked a collective voice on the national stage – until now. A 501(c)(6) based in Winter Park, Fla., AID strives to reduce health-care costs and promote competition in the market by keeping America's doctors independent. www.aid-us.org.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker providing property and casualty, life and health, employee benefits, investment and risk management products and services. With more than 11,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists provides peace of mind on what matters most by protecting clients through unrelenting advocacy and tailored insurance solutions. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

FOR INFORMATION, CONTACT: John Maszinski, office: (312) 580-6440 cell: (312) 608-3620

SOURCE ISMIE Mutual Insurance Company

