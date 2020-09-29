iSmile Orthodontics in Redmond WA Offers Enhanced Invisalign Treatment Expertise

REDMOND, Wash., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Orthodontist Dr. Sepi Torkan at iSmile Orthodontics ( orthodontistredmond.com) offers a variety of orthodontic treatment options, including Invisalign clear aligners. Invisalign is a popular alternative to traditional metal braces. The clear aligners are hard to detect with the naked eye, allowing patients to receive orthodontic treatment without being self conscious with traditional metal braces.

Orthodontist Dr. Sepi Torkan offers Invisalign and Invisalign Teen in Redmond, WA

While an orthodontist specializes in tooth movement and jaw development, they are not the only dental professionals who can become certified Invisalign providers. In fact, a general dentist can simply take a brief course and become an Invisalign provider in just a few hours.

By comparison, an orthodontist must graduate near the top of their class in dental school, then continue on for another 2-3 years to complete a specialty program in orthodontics. All orthodontists are dentists, but not all dentists are orthodontists.

Each individual has different orthodontic needs. Not everyone is a candidate for Invisalign. More severe orthodontic cases are treated in stages, or require a longer treatment process, to ensure proper bone structure and tooth position. If underlying issues are not addressed correctly, teeth will not stay in their desired [straight] positions over time. This is why it is in your best interest to consult an orthodontist before starting Invisalign treatment for the best long term results.

Dr. Torkan and her team at iSmile Orthodontics in Redmond, WA conduct a thorough evaluation of all prospective patients. According to Dr. Torkan, "A patient's teeth, jaw, and facial structure should all factor into the recommended course of treatment. Just because a person wants Invisalign doesn't mean it is right for them, and if it is, the expertise of an orthodontist overseeing the treatment process with their extensive training is one step beyond general dentists."

Keep in mind, a general dentist can become a certified Invisalign provider without the extensive training and understanding that allows an orthodontist to offer a more comprehensive approach to treatment. And some treatment options are available today that are not even monitored by a professional which can be very dangerous.

"We take the time to study all of the underlying causes of a patient's orthodontic needs," adds Dr. Torkan. "It is not as simple as taking some digital impressions and ordering aligners. There needs to be a plan made specifically for each individual, and Invisalign is not always the solution."

ABOUT iSMILE ORTHODONTICS

Orthodontist Dr. Sepi Torkan and her team at iSmile Orthodontics offer braces and Invisalign for children, teens, and adults in the Redmond, Washington area. iSmile Orthodontics provides the highest quality orthodontic care in a comfortable, friendly, and high-tech environment. iSmile Orthodontics is 100% digital and offers a free smile consultation for all new patients to determine what personalized treatment approach works best for you.

Contact:

Dr. Sepi Torkan

iSmile Orthodontics Redmond

(425) 800-5566

[email protected]

https://orthodontistredmond.com

8575 164th Ave NE Ste 201, Redmond, WA 98052

SOURCE iSmile Orthodontics: Redmond

Related Links

https://orthodontistredmond.com

