iSmile Orthodontics Opens Office in Seattle, WA

SEATTLE, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orthodontist Dr. Sepi Torkan at iSmile Orthodontics is now seeing patients in her new location at 4500 Sand Point Way. In addition to the new office location, Dr. Torkan recently launched a new website for iSmile Orthodontics in Seattle, WA: ismileorthodonticsseattle.com

Dr. Torkan takes over for Dr. Gina Trask at iSmile Orthodontics: Seattle . Dr. Torkan brings a wealth of orthodontic treatment expertise, specializing in braces, Invisalign, and Invisalign Teen.

iSmile Orthodontics Seattle

Dr. Torkan pursued her education in orthodontics at the University of Washington. She is thrilled to call the Pacific Northwest her home, and she is proud to serve her local community.

"I really love the city of Seattle and the surrounding area," says Dr. Torkan. "It is a very rewarding experience for me and my orthodontic staff to make a difference in the lives of our patients."

Dr. Torkan also offers the most current orthodontic technology and treatment expertise at her other location, iSmile Orthodontics Redmond .

As a board certified orthodontist, Dr. Torkan is at the top of her profession. She has published over 15 scientific articles in the world's foremost orthodontic journals and publications. She retains membership in a number of orthodontic and dental associations.

Dr. Torkan is a member of the editorial board of the Journal of the World Federation of Orthodontists, and also a peer reviewer for the American Journal of Orthodontics and Dentofacial Orthopedics.

Using a variety of leading-edge orthodontic treatment options, Dr. Torkan customizes her orthodontic care to the specific needs of each patient. Depending on the individual, Dr. Torkan may use metal braces, ceramic braces, clear aligners, or lingual braces (braces that go behind the teeth and are virtually invisible).

"It is very critical to me and my staff that every single patient receives personalized care," adds Dr. Torkan. "We are very detail-oriented when recommending orthodontic treatment with braces and Invisalign."

ABOUT iSMILE ORTHODONTICS

Orthodontist Dr. Sepi Torkan and her team at iSmile Orthodontics offer braces and Invisalign for children, teens, and adults in the Seattle, Washington area. iSmile Orthodontics provides the highest quality orthodontic care in a comfortable, friendly, and high-tech environment. iSmile Orthodontics is 100% digital and offers a free smile consultation for all new patients to determine what personalized treatment approach works best for you.

Contact:

Dr. Sepi Torkan

iSmile Orthodontics Seattle

(206) 526-7846

[email protected]

https://ismileorthodonticsseattle.com/

4500 Sand Point Way NE #208, Seattle WA 98105

SOURCE iSmile Orthodontics Seattle